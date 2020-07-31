How Lions plan to maximize training camp practice time

"Practice is a major concern," Patricia said. "We're really trying to do everything we can to maximize that opportunity that we have out on the field.

"The hard part is you get to this time of year and you smell the fresh-cut grass and you just start to get around it and the field is all painted up and the first thing we want to do is get out there and throw the pads on and let's go practice. But we just have to be patient all the way through to make sure we're just being safe."

Safety is obviously the biggest concern in the middle of a global pandemic, which is why it's important to ease the players into action to mitigate the risk of injury. As Patricia put it, there's a lot of adaptability going on in Allen Park right now.

Patricia is still finding the positives in the practice schedule agreed upon by the league and the NFLPA, and thinks there might actually be some benefits to the schedule that's been developed.

"The interesting part is if you take out preseason games, which we did, you kind of buy back some of the time that we usually spend traveling, the game itself and maybe postgame, you actually pick up a couple extra days," he said.