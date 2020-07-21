Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020 08:43 AM

GET TO KNOW: Running back Jason Huntley

Most memorable game?

Huntley: The Arizona Bowl my sophomore year just because New Mexico State hadn't been to a bowl game in 57 years. We went there and we won. I had a 100-yard kick return. It was amazing. Probably my best game.

Main source of motivation?

Huntley: I'm really self-motivated, but I think my family and my situation motivates me as well. I'm trying to take care of my mom and put them in a better situation.

Favorite player growing up?

Huntley: When I was younger, I used to watch DeSean Jackson a lot. I think that's where I got my special teams love for, just watching him return kicks and I was just like, 'wow.' When I was younger, I also watched Percy Harvin when he was at Florida. He was fast, and Florida had this system where they had fast running backs and receivers going through there. His highlights were amazing.

Nickname?

Huntley: Friends call me J-Hunt. When I was in high school, everybody called me Cheetah.

Biggest obstacle you've overcome?

Huntley: I was really under-recruited when I was younger. I barely had any offers. I only had one big offer, and that was to New Mexico State.

Any hidden talents?

Huntley: I'm good at tennis. Always been playing just for fun.

Jason Huntley photos

View photos of running back Jason Huntley.

New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley, front, avoids the sack by South Alabama defensive end Finesse Middleton during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
1 / 15

New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley, front, avoids the sack by South Alabama defensive end Finesse Middleton during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Andres Leighton
New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley (1) eludes New Mexico linebacker Jordan Flack (29) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
2 / 15

New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley (1) eludes New Mexico linebacker Jordan Flack (29) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Andres Leighton
New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley (1) twists away from Mississippi linebacker Jacquez Jones (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
3 / 15

New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley (1) twists away from Mississippi linebacker Jacquez Jones (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley rushes to the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
4 / 15

New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley rushes to the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Andres Leighton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley rushes to the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
5 / 15

New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley rushes to the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Andres Leighton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley (1) stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
6 / 15

New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley (1) stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley (1) stands on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
7 / 15

New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley (1) stands on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley carries during the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
8 / 15

New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley carries during the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Andres Leighton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley (1) takes a handoff from quarterback Josh Adkins (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
9 / 15

New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley (1) takes a handoff from quarterback Josh Adkins (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley (1) hold his head against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
10 / 15

New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley (1) hold his head against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley (1) runs for yardage followed by New Mexico cornerback De'John Rogers (6) and safety Stanley Barnwell (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
11 / 15

New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley (1) runs for yardage followed by New Mexico cornerback De'John Rogers (6) and safety Stanley Barnwell (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Andres Leighton
New Mexico State kick returner Jason Huntley returns a kick off for a touchdown against Utah State in the first half during an NCAA college football bowl game, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
12 / 15

New Mexico State kick returner Jason Huntley returns a kick off for a touchdown against Utah State in the first half during an NCAA college football bowl game, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley, right, tries to elude Wyoming safety Braden Smith during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
13 / 15

New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley, right, tries to elude Wyoming safety Braden Smith during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Andres Leighton
New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley, front, avoids the sack by South Alabama defensive end Finesse Middleton during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
14 / 15

New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley, front, avoids the sack by South Alabama defensive end Finesse Middleton during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Andres Leighton
New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley (1) sprints to the end zone followed by New Mexico safety Stanley Barnwell (9) and cornerback De'John Rogers (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
15 / 15

New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley (1) sprints to the end zone followed by New Mexico safety Stanley Barnwell (9) and cornerback De'John Rogers (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Andres Leighton

Proudest achievement outside of football?

Huntley: I haven't done it yet. I'm still working on my degree, but that will be my proudest one.

First sports jersey owned?

Huntley: I had a LeBron James jersey from his first stint with Cleveland. I was born in Ohio, so I always liked LeBron.

Little known fact about you?

Huntley: I was actually born in Toledo, Ohio. I used to go to Detroit all the time when I was younger. I have family that's still there. I'm a little familiar with it, but I haven't been to Ford Field yet.

First memory as an NFL fan?

Huntley: I went to a Cowboys-Saints game at Cowboys Stadium growing up. I wasn't a Cowboys fan, but they were so big in the area I had to check it out.

Are there any particular causes you are passionate about?

Huntley: I want to do something with young kids who don't have much. I was once in their shoes. Honestly, I'm going to look at as many ways as I can help them as I can. I want to help.

