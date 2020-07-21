GET TO KNOW: Running back Jason Huntley

Most memorable game?

Huntley: The Arizona Bowl my sophomore year just because New Mexico State hadn't been to a bowl game in 57 years. We went there and we won. I had a 100-yard kick return. It was amazing. Probably my best game.

Main source of motivation?

Huntley: I'm really self-motivated, but I think my family and my situation motivates me as well. I'm trying to take care of my mom and put them in a better situation.

Favorite player growing up?

Huntley: When I was younger, I used to watch DeSean Jackson a lot. I think that's where I got my special teams love for, just watching him return kicks and I was just like, 'wow.' When I was younger, I also watched Percy Harvin when he was at Florida. He was fast, and Florida had this system where they had fast running backs and receivers going through there. His highlights were amazing.

Nickname?

Huntley: Friends call me J-Hunt. When I was in high school, everybody called me Cheetah.

Biggest obstacle you've overcome?

Huntley: I was really under-recruited when I was younger. I barely had any offers. I only had one big offer, and that was to New Mexico State.

Any hidden talents?