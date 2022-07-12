Get to know: Outside linebacker James Houston

Nickname?
James Houston: Da Problem
Hometown?
Houston: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?
Houston: Definitely going to Fort Lauderdale Beach. Maybe hit Shooters on the water.
College major?
Houston: At Florida I majored in Education, that's what I got my degree in. When I went to Jackson State, I majored in Urban and Regional Design.
Favorite movie?
Houston: Shrek
Favorite TV show?
Houston: I've been watching Winning Time with the Lakers. I've been loving that.
Favorite emoji?
Houston: The 100 sign
Favorite meal?
Houston: Oxtail
View photos of Lions sixth-round pick James Houston from the 2022 offseason.
What would your entrance music be?
Houston: Wale 'S* Don't Stop'
Any hidden talents?
Houston: I was a mathlete
If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?
Houston: I would probably be working in real estate with my father. My whole family is into it.
If you could have any super power, what would it be?
Houston: I always wanted to be fast so the Flash
If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?
Houston: Running back
Favorite place to travel?
Houston: The islands. Somewhere where there's water. Just very vacation-like.
Proudest accomplishment so far?
Houston: Graduating and getting drafted
One person you'd like to meet?
Houston: LeBron James
Favorite athlete of all time?
Houston: LeBron James