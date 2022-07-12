GET TO KNOW: Outside linebacker James Houston

Jul 12, 2022 at 08:46 AM

Nickname?

James Houston: Da Problem

Hometown?

Houston: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?

Houston: Definitely going to Fort Lauderdale Beach. Maybe hit Shooters on the water.

College major?

Houston: At Florida I majored in Education, that's what I got my degree in. When I went to Jackson State, I majored in Urban and Regional Design.

Favorite movie?

Houston: Shrek

Favorite TV show?

Houston: I've been watching Winning Time with the Lakers. I've been loving that.

Favorite emoji?

Houston: The 100 sign

Favorite meal?

Houston: Oxtail

Get to know: Outside linebacker James Houston

View photos of Lions sixth-round pick James Houston from the 2022 offseason.

What would your entrance music be?

Houston: Wale 'S* Don't Stop'

Any hidden talents?

Houston: I was a mathlete

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

Houston: I would probably be working in real estate with my father. My whole family is into it.

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Houston: I always wanted to be fast so the Flash

If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?

Houston: Running back

Favorite place to travel?

Houston: The islands. Somewhere where there's water. Just very vacation-like.

Proudest accomplishment so far?

Houston: Graduating and getting drafted

One person you'd like to meet?

Houston: LeBron James

Favorite athlete of all time?

Houston: LeBron James

