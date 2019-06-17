Get to Know: Defensive tackle P.J. Johnson

Nickname?
Johnson: P.J. is really my nickname. Back home, some of my close friends call me Trip. My mom calls me Stinky.
Hometown?
Johnson: Sacramento, California.
If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?
Johnson: If they have never been to California, then In-N-Out.
College major?
Johnson: Sociology.
Favorite movie?
Johnson: A tie between Forrest Gump and The Lion King.
Favorite emoji?
Johnson: Laughing emoji.
Favorite meal?
Johnson: In-N-Out Double-Double.
What would your entrance music be?
Johnson: Kirk Franklin, Revolution.
Any hidden talents?
Johnson: I used to be able to play the clarinet.
If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?
Johnson: Something with kids. I just want to help kids. Probably be something like a Pop Warner coach, youth basketball coach, something to do with kids in the community.
If you could have any super power, what would it be?
Johnson: Invincibility.
If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?
Johnson: Safety. I just like coming down and hitting people. When I was younger, I used to play all positions, and that was the one I liked the most.
Favorite place to travel?
Johnson: Somewhere in the South. They have good food.
One person you'd like to meet?
Johnson: Randy Moss.
Favorite athlete of all time?
Johnson: Randy Moss.
Favorite thing about Detroit so far?
Johnson: I like the weather. Hasn't gotten too hot, but it gets enough heat. It kind of reminds me of home. It just doesn't snow back home, and that's one thing I want to experience here.