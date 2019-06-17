GET TO KNOW: Defensive tackle P.J. Johnson

Jun 17, 2019 at 09:09 AM

Nickname?

Johnson: P.J. is really my nickname. Back home, some of my close friends call me Trip. My mom calls me Stinky.

Hometown?

Johnson: Sacramento, California.

If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?

Johnson: If they have never been to California, then In-N-Out.

College major?

Johnson: Sociology.

Favorite movie?

Johnson: A tie between Forrest Gump and The Lion King.

Get to Know: Defensive tackle P.J. Johnson

View photos of Lions' seventh-round pick P.J. Johnson from offseason workouts.

Favorite emoji?

Johnson: Laughing emoji.

Favorite meal?

Johnson: In-N-Out Double-Double.

What would your entrance music be?

Johnson: Kirk Franklin, Revolution.

Any hidden talents?

Johnson: I used to be able to play the clarinet.

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

Johnson: Something with kids. I just want to help kids. Probably be something like a Pop Warner coach, youth basketball coach, something to do with kids in the community.

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Johnson: Invincibility.

If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?

Johnson: Safety. I just like coming down and hitting people. When I was younger, I used to play all positions, and that was the one I liked the most.

Favorite place to travel?

Johnson: Somewhere in the South. They have good food.

One person you'd like to meet?

Johnson: Randy Moss.

Favorite athlete of all time?

Johnson: Randy Moss.

Favorite thing about Detroit so far?

Johnson: I like the weather. Hasn't gotten too hot, but it gets enough heat. It kind of reminds me of home. It just doesn't snow back home, and that's one thing I want to experience here.

