Get to Know: Defensive tackle P.J. Johnson

Favorite emoji?

Johnson: Laughing emoji.

Favorite meal?

Johnson: In-N-Out Double-Double.

What would your entrance music be?

Johnson: Kirk Franklin, Revolution.

Any hidden talents?

Johnson: I used to be able to play the clarinet.

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

Johnson: Something with kids. I just want to help kids. Probably be something like a Pop Warner coach, youth basketball coach, something to do with kids in the community.

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Johnson: Invincibility.

If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?

Johnson: Safety. I just like coming down and hitting people. When I was younger, I used to play all positions, and that was the one I liked the most.

Favorite place to travel?

Johnson: Somewhere in the South. They have good food.

One person you'd like to meet?

Johnson: Randy Moss.

Favorite athlete of all time?

Johnson: Randy Moss.

Favorite thing about Detroit so far?