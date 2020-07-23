GET TO KNOW: Defensive lineman John Penisini

Penisini: I would say my dad's heart problem. It got really bad the first time it happened, though it happened twice. They caught it early the second time. The first time, he got really sick and he was super skinny. He looked weird when he was really skinny because he's a bigger dude.

The first time it happened, I was a senior in high school, looking for a college to go to. I was doing all sorts of applications. Weber State came to talk to me, and right after that meeting I heard my dad was in the hospital. It was pretty bad. Then it happened my senior year of college. We were about to get ready for our senior retreat, and then my mom told me that my dad was sick. I stayed back and didn't want to go on the retreat. Stuff like that showed me I have to step up just in case. He's better now.