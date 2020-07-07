GET TO KNOW: Cornerback Jeff Okudah

Nickname?
Okudah: Jefe. When I went to Ohio State, being around the guys, they just thought Jeff was kind of a bland name for a cornerback. So they just said let's spice it up and started calling me Jefe. It stuck and it kind of matches the way I play. Off the field I'm just kind of cool, chilling.
Hometown?
Okudah: Grand Prairie, Texas.
If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you'd take them is …
Okudah: My high school stadium. It's called the Warrior Bowl.
College major?
Okudah: Communications.
Favorite TV show?
Okudah: Big fan of Prison Break.
Favorite emoji?
Okudah: The chili pepper.
Favorite meal?
Okudah: I like going to Benihana. I usually get the chicken and shrimp.
Last thing you purchased?
Okudah: A bracelet for myself.
What would your entrance music be?
Okudah: Big Tipper by Young Thug.
If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?
Okudah: I'd say basketball. I didn't really play it growing up, but I watched it a lot and am a big fan of it.
If you could have any super power, what would it be?
Okudah: To fly.
If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?
Okudah: Receiver for sure. I played both in high school.
Favorite place to travel?
Okudah: I'd like to go to Dubai someday. But best place I've been is probably California and L.A. The weather is always perfect.
One person you'd like to meet?
Okudah: Kobe Bryant
Favorite athlete of all time?
Okudah: Probably Tom Brady for football. Going against him hopefully this season, I kind of see it as a quote that J Cole said, you know, 'your idols become your rivals.' But there's a lot of them. It will probably be like that with a lot of guys almost every single week. I'm a big fan of football.