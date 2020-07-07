Tuesday, Jul 07, 2020 08:15 AM

GET TO KNOW: Cornerback Jeff Okudah

Nickname?

Okudah: Jefe. When I went to Ohio State, being around the guys, they just thought Jeff was kind of a bland name for a cornerback. So they just said let's spice it up and started calling me Jefe. It stuck and it kind of matches the way I play. Off the field I'm just kind of cool, chilling.

Hometown?

Okudah: Grand Prairie, Texas.

If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you'd take them is …

Okudah: My high school stadium. It's called the Warrior Bowl.

College major?

Okudah: Communications.

Favorite TV show?

Okudah: Big fan of Prison Break.

Favorite emoji?

Okudah: The chili pepper.

Favorite meal?

Okudah: I like going to Benihana. I usually get the chicken and shrimp.

Jeff Okudah photos

View photos of cornerback Jeff Okudah.

Last thing you purchased?

Okudah: A bracelet for myself.

What would your entrance music be?

Okudah: Big Tipper by Young Thug.

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

Okudah: I'd say basketball. I didn't really play it growing up, but I watched it a lot and am a big fan of it.

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Okudah: To fly.

If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?

Okudah: Receiver for sure. I played both in high school.

Favorite place to travel?

Okudah: I'd like to go to Dubai someday. But best place I've been is probably California and L.A. The weather is always perfect.

One person you'd like to meet?

Okudah: Kobe Bryant

Favorite athlete of all time?

Okudah: Probably Tom Brady for football. Going against him hopefully this season, I kind of see it as a quote that J Cole said, you know, 'your idols become your rivals.' But there's a lot of them. It will probably be like that with a lot of guys almost every single week. I'm a big fan of football.

