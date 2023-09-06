Gary Houghton of Mason High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 2

Detroit, MI —The Detroit Lions have named Gary Houghton of Mason High School the week two recipient of the 2023 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
Houghton's Bulldogs rolled into Week 2 defeating the DeWitt Panthers 42-23 to go 2-0 on the season. Mason is currently ranked No. 2 in Division 2. On Friday, September 8th, the Bulldogs travel to Fowlerville to take on the Capital Area Activities Conference-Red Division Gladiators in the 13th matchup all-time between these two programs.
Houghton is in his 20th season coaching football and in his 7th season as head coach at Mason where he has compiled a 48-17 overall record (73.8%) while leading the Bulldogs to the playoffs the last 4 seasons. In 2022, Mason completed their best season in school history going 12-1 and scoring 554 points (avg. 42.6). The last 3 seasons, the Bulldogs have lost to the eventual Division 3 state champion in the playoffs, Detroit Martin Luther King in the semifinals in both 2021 & 2022 and DeWitt in the District finals in 2020.
Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Gary Houghton to talk about last week's big win vs DeWitt, the upcoming conference battle vs. Fowlerville and how the success of the varsity football program over the past 4+ years impacts the younger levels of Mason football. Houghton was also informed of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.DetroitLions.com/coachoftheweek.
High School Football Coach of the Week Program
Each week throughout the 2023 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members—Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, 96.1 FM- The Game, Fox 17/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (CatchMark SportsNet).
This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions and the NFL Foundation.
Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2023 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the
Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a
certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Currently in its' 27th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $491,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Executive Director of Football Education, at chris.fritzsching@lions.nfl.net.