Gary Houghton of Mason High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 2

Detroit, MI —The Detroit Lions have named Gary Houghton of Mason High School the week two recipient of the 2023 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.

Houghton's Bulldogs rolled into Week 2 defeating the DeWitt Panthers 42-23 to go 2-0 on the season. Mason is currently ranked No. 2 in Division 2. On Friday, September 8th, the Bulldogs travel to Fowlerville to take on the Capital Area Activities Conference-Red Division Gladiators in the 13th matchup all-time between these two programs.

Houghton is in his 20th season coaching football and in his 7th season as head coach at Mason where he has compiled a 48-17 overall record (73.8%) while leading the Bulldogs to the playoffs the last 4 seasons. In 2022, Mason completed their best season in school history going 12-1 and scoring 554 points (avg. 42.6). The last 3 seasons, the Bulldogs have lost to the eventual Division 3 state champion in the playoffs, Detroit Martin Luther King in the semifinals in both 2021 & 2022 and DeWitt in the District finals in 2020.