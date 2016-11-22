Fans should expect additional traffic on Thanksgiving Day

DETROIT - Detroit Lions fans attending Thursday's game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field (November 24, 2016; 12:30 PM) should be prepared for additional road closures due to America’s Thanksgiving Parade and Turkey Trot races. The Turkey Trot 10K starts at 7:30 AM, followed by the Turkey Trot 5K at 8:30 AM. America's Thanksgiving Parade is scheduled to begin at 8:50 AMon Woodward Ave. near Kirby St. and ends on Woodward Ave. near Congress St.

Guests coming to the game are advised to exit the freeway on whichever side of Woodward Ave. they plan to park. For those parking at lots surrounding Ford Field, please exit on the east side of Woodward Ave. If planning to park away from the stadium, exit on the west side of Woodward Ave.

America's Thanksgiving Parade and Turkey Trot 5K and 10K Closures

Woodward Ave. will be closed completely from W. Grand Blvd. to Warren Ave. from Wednesday, November 23 at 5 PM through Thursday, November 24 at 2 PM.

Woodward Ave. will be shut down from Warren Ave. to Jefferson Ave. beginning at 2 AM until the parade concludes on Thursday, November 24.

There will be pedestrian breaks throughout the parade near the stadium for pedestrians to cross Woodward Ave. at Montcalm St., Elizabeth St., Adams Ave. and Park Ave. /Witherell St.

Southbound M-10 will be closed from Larned St. exit to W. Jefferson ramp and the Northbound M-10 Jefferson exit, this includes the closure of the Joe Louis Arena parking lot until 10:30 AM.

The signals at I-75 will be replaced as soon as the parade passes to assist with game day traffic.

Detroit People Mover

The Detroit People Mover will have free rides from 6 AM to 7 PM on Thanksgiving. Please visit the Detroit People Mover's website for locations, http://www.thepeoplemover.com/map.html. Fans traveling to the Detroit Lions game should exit at the Broadway station.

Waze Partnership

The Detroit Lions have teamed up with Waze, a community-based traffic and navigation app, to provide alternative routes on game days. This partnership will advise Waze-users of real-time traffic routes to Ford Field to avoid game day congested routes. The free application can be downloaded from Apple's App store and Google Play and accessed on the official Detroit Lions Mobile App.