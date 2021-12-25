Falcons roundup: Kyle Pitts only 'scratching the surface' of the player he can be

Dec 25, 2021 at 08:30 AM
Hannah Paris

The Atlanta Falcons' (6-8) playoff chances took a hit after a 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week, but they still have a slim chance, so this week's matchup will be a crucial one for them.

The Detroit Lions (2-11-1) are coming off a big 30-12 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, a top seed in the NFC. The offense, defense and special teams all contributed, and the Lions were able to show out in all four quarters to pull off the win.

The Lions are hoping to go into Sunday's game and play spoiler yet again, this time against the Falcons.

Catch up on all the Falcons news with these five storylines heading into the contest:

