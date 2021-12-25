Falcons roundup: Kyle Pitts only 'scratching the surface' of the player he can be

1. Kyle Pitts only 'scratching the surface' of the player he can be

Arthur Smith said while Kyle Pitts has been a valuable part of this offensive unit in 2021, there is still a lot on the table for Pitts' future in this league

2. Falcons coordinators break down what went wrong against 49ers, how to find a remedy against Lions

Dean Pees said the defense was pressing. Dave Ragone said the offense wasn't executing on a fundamental level. So, where do the Falcons go from here?

3. Kyle Pitts, Josh Harris react to Pro Bowl selections

The veteran long snapper and rookie tight end look ahead to a trip to Vegas in February

4. NFL Power Rankings Week 16: Packers take top spot, Chiefs in second slot, Falcons fall after loss to 49ers

The Falcons fell in the NFL Power Rankings following a loss to the 49ers

5. How the Falcons found Foye Oluokun, allowing him to become 'the video game player' he always wanted to be