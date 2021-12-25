Falcons roundup: Kyle Pitts only 'scratching the surface' of the player he can be

The Atlanta Falcons' (6-8) playoff chances took a hit after a 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week, but they still have a slim chance, so this week's matchup will be a crucial one for them.
The Detroit Lions (2-11-1) are coming off a big 30-12 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, a top seed in the NFC. The offense, defense and special teams all contributed, and the Lions were able to show out in all four quarters to pull off the win.
The Lions are hoping to go into Sunday's game and play spoiler yet again, this time against the Falcons.
Catch up on all the Falcons news with these five storylines heading into the contest:
1. Kyle Pitts only 'scratching the surface' of the player he can be
Arthur Smith said while Kyle Pitts has been a valuable part of this offensive unit in 2021, there is still a lot on the table for Pitts' future in this league ... READ MORE
2. Falcons coordinators break down what went wrong against 49ers, how to find a remedy against Lions
Dean Pees said the defense was pressing. Dave Ragone said the offense wasn't executing on a fundamental level. So, where do the Falcons go from here? ... READ MORE
3. Kyle Pitts, Josh Harris react to Pro Bowl selections
The veteran long snapper and rookie tight end look ahead to a trip to Vegas in February ... READ MORE
4. NFL Power Rankings Week 16: Packers take top spot, Chiefs in second slot, Falcons fall after loss to 49ers
The Falcons fell in the NFL Power Rankings following a loss to the 49ers ... READ MORE
5. How the Falcons found Foye Oluokun, allowing him to become 'the video game player' he always wanted to be
Scouts and coaches saw something special in the Yale prospect, but they say Oluokun deserves credit for the standout NFL linebacker he has become ... READ MORE