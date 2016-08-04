Exclusive Lions Gear to be sold at Ford Field's 'The Stadium Collection'

Aug 04, 2016 at 03:59 AM

The Stadium Collection's grand opening is August 18

DETROIT – The new Detroit Lions official store at Ford Field, The Stadium Collection, is making its debut this preseason. The new and improved store will provide fans an opportunity to purchase exclusive Lions' gear at Ford Field. The Stadium Collection is managed by Levy Retail.

lions-store-article-080416.jpg


"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Levy to include management of our Ford Field retail store, The Stadium Collection," said Detroit Lions Team President Rod Wood. "We have worked with Levy Retail to offer top notch products unavailable anywhere else, as well as ensure a better consumer experience with an improved store design. The Stadium Collection's goal is to meet all of our guest's merchandise needs while providing a more efficient shopping experience."

Fans attending the 2016 ATI Detroit Lions Training Camp Family Day Saturday, August 6 will get a first look at the store prior to the grand opening August 18 when the Detroit Lions play their preseason home opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"We're excited to have partnered with the Lions to create a fan retail experience that will define the future of sports retail," said Andy Lansing, Levy President and CEO. "The design brings the heritage of the original Hudson's warehouse, the energy of spirited and customizable Lions gear, together with technology to ensure every aspect of retail is focused on what our letting fans enjoy game day and the Lions brand."

Fans can expect to find Lions Nike gear, New Era hats and team collectables. The Stadium Collection will continuously receive new merchandise throughout the year and will be lining up with NFL initiatives, such as 2016 Training Camp, Salute To Service and Breast Cancer Awareness.   A new feature to be added to the stadium store is three interactive kiosks where fans can design custom Detroit Lions jerseys.

Season ticket holders will receive a discount at The Stadium Collection; with the discount staying active for the first hour after gates open for home games.

Suite Holders and Premium Club Members will have an opportunity to RSVP for an exclusive first look August 9-11. The store will be open to the public the week of its grand opening, August 15-17, for regular business hours, 10 AM – 6 PM. Located on the first floor of Ford Field's concourse, The Stadium Collection's business hours are 10 AM – 6 PM Monday-Friday. During home game weeks, The Stadium Collection will be open on Saturdays, 10 AM – 6 PM, and Sundays when Ford Field's gates open.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Detroit Lions fans should expect additional traffic on Thanksgiving Day

The Detroit Lions are strongly encouraging fans to arrive early for the team's Thanksgiving Day Classic against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24 to avoid heavy traffic congestion.

news

Detroit to host 2027 NCAA Men's Final Four at Ford Field

news

Sunday's Browns-Bills game moved to Ford Field in Detroit

news

Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Classic to feature halftime performance by Bebe Rexha

The Detroit Lions announced today that their 83rd annual Thanksgiving Day Classic will feature Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha as part of the Thanksgiving Halftime Show presented by Verizon.

news

Detroit Lions announce Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders will receive a statue at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions announced today that Pro Football Hall of Fame RB Barry Sanders will have his legacy permanently cemented in Detroit with a statue at Ford Field.

news

Ed Schindler of Frankfort High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #9

The Detroit Lions have named Ed Schindler of Frankfort High School the week nine recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.

news

Lions sign P Jack Fox to contract extension through 2026 season

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that they have signed P Jack Fox to a contract extension through the 2026 season.

news

Brian Lemons of Brighton High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #8

The Detroit Lions have named Brian Lemons of Brighton High School the week eight recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.

news

Tim Rogers of Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #7

The Detroit Lions have named Tim Rogers of Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central High School the week seven recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.

news

Ian Iler of Redford Union High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #6

The Detroit Lions have named Ian Iler of Redford Union High School the week six recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.

news

Andrew Pratley of St. Joseph High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #5

The Detroit Lions have named Andrew Pratley of St. Joseph High School the week five recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.

news

Chris Kelbert of Livonia Franklin High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #4

The Detroit Lions have named Chris Kelbert of Livonia Franklin High School the week four recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.

Advertising