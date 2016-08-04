Exclusive Lions Gear to be sold at Ford Field's 'The Stadium Collection'





"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Levy to include management of our Ford Field retail store, The Stadium Collection," said Detroit Lions Team President Rod Wood. "We have worked with Levy Retail to offer top notch products unavailable anywhere else, as well as ensure a better consumer experience with an improved store design. The Stadium Collection's goal is to meet all of our guest's merchandise needs while providing a more efficient shopping experience."

Fans attending the 2016 ATI Detroit Lions Training Camp Family Day Saturday, August 6 will get a first look at the store prior to the grand opening August 18 when the Detroit Lions play their preseason home opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"We're excited to have partnered with the Lions to create a fan retail experience that will define the future of sports retail," said Andy Lansing, Levy President and CEO. "The design brings the heritage of the original Hudson's warehouse, the energy of spirited and customizable Lions gear, together with technology to ensure every aspect of retail is focused on what our letting fans enjoy game day and the Lions brand."

Fans can expect to find Lions Nike gear, New Era hats and team collectables. The Stadium Collection will continuously receive new merchandise throughout the year and will be lining up with NFL initiatives, such as 2016 Training Camp, Salute To Service and Breast Cancer Awareness. A new feature to be added to the stadium store is three interactive kiosks where fans can design custom Detroit Lions jerseys.

Season ticket holders will receive a discount at The Stadium Collection; with the discount staying active for the first hour after gates open for home games.