Eric Sweeney of Ubly High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 9

Detroit, MI—The Detroit Lions have named Eric Sweeney of Ubly High School the week nine recipient of the 2023 High School Football Coach of the Week program. Sweeney's Bearcats defeated Montrose 41-15 to complete their regular season at 9-0 for the 3rd consecutive season. The Bearcats, who have won 30 regular season games in a row, are currently ranked number 4 in Division 8. On Friday, October 24, Ubly begins their second season in the playoffs at home taking on the 7-2 Burton Bentley Bulldogs in only the 2nd matchup all-time between these two programs.

Sweeney is 4th season as head coach and has coached in Ubly over 20 years at all levels. He coached in the Ubly Youth Football program for nearly a decade, Ubly Jr. High School for 7 seasons and also spent time as the Ubly JV Football head coach. During his time as varsity head coach, Sweeney has directed the Bearcats to the playoffs in all four seasons, with Division 8 Finals appearances in both 2020 & 2022 and a state semi-finals appearance in 2021. Sweeney's career record is 43-5 (89.6%).