Eric Sweeney of Ubly High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 9

Oct 24, 2023 at 04:00 PM

Detroit, MI—The Detroit Lions have named Eric Sweeney of Ubly High School the week nine recipient of the 2023 High School Football Coach of the Week program. Sweeney's Bearcats defeated Montrose 41-15 to complete their regular season at 9-0 for the 3rd consecutive season. The Bearcats, who have won 30 regular season games in a row, are currently ranked number 4 in Division 8. On Friday, October 24, Ubly begins their second season in the playoffs at home taking on the 7-2 Burton Bentley Bulldogs in only the 2nd matchup all-time between these two programs.

Sweeney is 4th season as head coach and has coached in Ubly over 20 years at all levels. He coached in the Ubly Youth Football program for nearly a decade, Ubly Jr. High School for 7 seasons and also spent time as the Ubly JV Football head coach. During his time as varsity head coach, Sweeney has directed the Bearcats to the playoffs in all four seasons, with Division 8 Finals appearances in both 2020 & 2022 and a state semi-finals appearance in 2021. Sweeney's career record is 43-5 (89.6%).

Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Sweeney to talk about the week nine victory over Montrose, what to expect from their week nine opponent Burton Bentley, and the program and coaching development process in Ubly. Sweeney was also informed of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.DetroitLions.com/coachoftheweek.

High School Football Coach of the Week Program

Each week throughout the 2023 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members—Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, 96.1 FM- The Game, Fox 17/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (CatchMark SportsNet).

This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions and the NFL Foundation.

Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2023 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the

Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Currently in its' 27th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $491,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Executive Director of Football Education, at chris.fritzsching@lions.nfl.net.

