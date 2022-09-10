Eagles Roundup: Shane Steichen on Aidan Hutchinson: 'We have to be ready for him'

Sep 10, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Hunter headshot pocket crop
Hunter Leach

New Media Web Intern

Heading into Week 1, the Detroit Lions are coming off a 3-13-1 season. With a slew of new additions during free agency and the draft, along with being featured on HBO's Hard Knocks, the Lions look to bring their motto of 'grit' to this upcoming season.

The Lions will start their 2022 campaign hosting the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles finished last season 9-8 and second behind the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East. The Eagles secured a spot in the postseason, but their playoff run was cut short at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card.

The Eagles are looking to capitalize on their success from last season, while the Lions look to make a statement in front of a sold-out crowd at Ford Field.

Here are 5 Eagles storylines to follow heading into Sunday's matchup:

1. Spadaro: Last year's Lions matchup means nothing

Don't allow yourself to think about the past when it comes to Sunday's Eagles' regular season-opening game in Detroit ... READ MORE

2. Jonathan Gannon ready to put his new-look defense on display

The Eagles are busy game planning for their season opener at Ford Field against the Lions on Sunday, and the coaching staff is naturally keeping their strategies under wraps ... READ MORE

3. Shane Steichen on Aidan Hutchinson: 'We have to be ready for him'

When it comes right down to it, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen wants the Eagles to do all the things that win football games ... READ MORE

4. Spadaro: Offensive line wants to carry the weight of the team

The starting offensive linemen, whose lockers are side by side, have very much of a "brotherhood" vibe ... READ MORE

5. AJ Brown: 'Let's not make it bigger than it is'

We're nearly there. The long wait is about to end as the Eagles finish their week of preparation ... READ MORE

