Don Jess of Charlevoix High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 7

Detroit, MI—The Detroit Lions have named Don Jess of Charlevoix High School the week seven recipient of the 2023 High School Football Coach of the Week program. Jess's Rayders defeated Mancelona 64-14 to win their 6th straight game and move their record to 6-1. The Rayders are currently ranked number 9 in Division 7. On Saturday, October 14, Charlevoix travels to Tawas to take on their Northern Michigan Football League-Leaders Division opponent in only the 2nd matchup all-time between these two programs.

Jess, a Charlevoix HS alumnus, has had two stints as Charlevoix High School's head coach. He led the Rayders from 2003-2011 during his first run and returned in 2019 for his second stint and is currently in his 14th year as head coach at Charlevoix. The Rayders have been to the playoffs eight seasons under Jess, including the last 4 years in a row. His overall career record of 78-54 (59.1%).