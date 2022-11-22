Detroit to host 2027 NCAA Men's Final Four at Ford Field

DETROIT (Nov. 22, 2022) — The NCAA® Division I Men's Basketball Committee announced today that it has selected Detroit to host the 2027 NCAA Men's Final Four®, heralding the event's return to the Motor City for the first time since 2009.

The national semifinals are set for Saturday, April 3, 2027 at Ford Field, with the national championship game tipping off on Monday, April 5, 2027.

The bid was a collaborative effort led by the Detroit Sports Commission, Visit Detroit, Michigan State University, City of Detroit, Ford Field and the Detroit Lions.

"It's an honor and pleasure to announce that the 2027 NCAA Men's Final Four is coming back to Detroit," said Detroit Sports Commission Executive Director Dave Beachnau. "We've worked closely with our partners to bring this premier event to college basketball fans across the state and we're eager to experience the positive impact it will have on the region. It's been a banner year for sports in Michigan with the recent announcement of Detroit being awarded the 2024 NFL Draft and the momentum we've seen has made it clear that Detroit is not coming back—it's back."

On Oct. 31, Detroit and regional representative partners presented to the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee. Joining Beachnau, who served as Detroit's lead spokesperson for the bid, in the presentation were the following: Kevin Pauga, Associate Athletic Director for Michigan State University, Brad Michaels, Executive Director of the Quick Lane Bowl and Events for the Detroit Lions, Hakim Berry, City of Detroit Chief Operating Officer and Terry Rhadigan, Vice President of Corporate Giving for General Motors. Video messages were also played during the presentation that featured comments from Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Michigan State University Men's Basketball Coach Tom Izzo and NBC broadcaster Mike Tirico.

"In a historic year for Detroit, today marks another huge win for the city with the announcement that the 2027 NCAA Final Four is coming back to Ford Field," said Claude Molinari, Visit Detroit President and CEO. "Visit Detroit is thrilled that the culmination of March Madness® will be in the Motor City, and we look forward to working with our hospitality community partners to welcome basketball fans from across the county. The secret is out; southeast Michigan is the place to host world-class events, and the Final Four is another exciting win for Detroit that will be a powerful economic driver for our region."

The Final Four joins an impressive list of recently executed and future events planned in Detroit including the 2022 NCAA DI Men's Wrestling Championships, 2023 USA Boxing National Qualifier, 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Regionals, 2024 NFL Draft and eight future United States Golf Association (USGA) championships, including two men's and two women's U.S. Opens.

"Michigan State University is proud to serve as the Host Institution for the 2027 NCAA Men's Final Four in Detroit," said MSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller. "The Final Four creates memories that last a lifetime, and we look forward to partnering with the Detroit Sports Commission, Visit Detroit, Ford Field and the City of Detroit to put on a tremendous event for fans, participating schools and student-athletes."

The NCAA's announcement showcases the significant assets of Detroit as a premier host site for major sporting events with amenities that include state-of-the-art sporting venues located in a walkable footprint, an inventory of fan-friendly housing and hospitality offerings and the dynamic ongoing revitalization of the downtown area.

"Detroit is increasingly being recognized as one of America's great sports towns and one of the best places in the country to visit," said City of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. "Today's decision by the NCAA to host its 2027 Final Four tournament at Ford Field is further proof of that and great news for our city's restaurants, shops and hotels. Site selections like the NCAA Men's Final Four and NFL Draft are extremely competitive and our partners at the Detroit Sports Commission, Detroit Sports Organizing Corp. and Visit Detroit deserve a great deal of credit for putting together another winning bid."

Ford Field will serve as the competition venue in 2027 and has hosted multiple large-scale events and shows since 2002, including Super Bowl XL in 2006, the 2008 NCAA Men's Midwest Basketball Regional and the 2009 NCAA Men's Final Four. The stadium has also been home to the MAC Football Championship since 2004 and the annual Quick Lane Bowl since 2014.

"We are proud to have the NCAA Men's Final Four returning to Detroit, but particularly for us to host it once again at Ford Field," said Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood. "The teamwork between the Detroit Lions, the Detroit Sports Commission, Michigan State University and the City of Detroit is an exemplary illustration of a civic and private collaboration that will be felt for years to come in our community. While we are looking forward to 2027, this announcement is an additional opportunity to celebrate Ford Field's 20th anniversary and the blockbuster events we've had the privilege of hosting since 2002."

Terry Rhadigan, Vice President of Corporate Giving for General Motors and member of the Detroit Sports Organizing Corp. was in the room for the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee presentation and spoke of the collaboration between partners.