Detroit Lions statements on Calvin Johnson

"Prior to assuming my current role with the team, like most Lions fans, I was a huge Calvin Johnson fan. The past few months have afforded me the privilege and honor to get to know Calvin in a much different way and I can confirm what those close to him have said many times— as great a player as Calvin is, he is a better person. I sincerely appreciate his professionalism in dealing with what undoubtedly was one of the most important decisions he'll ever make. Our dealings over the past few months were consistently professional and respectful and we thank him for that. We also appreciate that he made his decision prior to the start of the new League year, the timing of which obviously helps us in our planning and approach to free agency and the draft."

STATEMENT FROM EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER BOB QUINN

"For the past nine seasons I knew Calvin like the rest of the NFL – as one of the most dominant players of his generation. Not only was he a great player, but he also set a standard of professionalism that everyone in the NFL respected and greatly appreciated. Over the past couple months I was fortunate to get to know him as a person and became even more impressed. While we all are saddened that his playing career is ending, we should cherish what he did on the football field, knowing he was a generational talent that rarely comes along.

"A harsh reality of our business is that great players like Calvin Johnson do retire and we all understand that no one player could ever replace Calvin. But rather than dwell on that reality, we should, instead, truly appreciate what a remarkable talent we have had the privilege of watching."

STATEMENT FROM HEAD COACH JIM CALDWELL

"I've had the good fortune during my career to coach and be around some of the greatest players to ever play this game. And although I've only been with Calvin for two years, I can tell you that not only is he as good as any player I've ever seen, but I am convinced that God has not put a finer person on this earth than Calvin Johnson.

"He truly is one of the most remarkable people I've ever met and I have as much respect for him as anyone I know. Calvin's character, integrity, selflessness and humility are unmatched. His exemplary work ethic and approach to the game of football made everyone around him better.