Detroit Lions statements on Calvin Johnson

Mar 08, 2016 at 03:00 AM

STATEMENT FROM OWNER AND CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD MARTHA FIRESTONE FORD

"On behalf on my entire family I want to thank Calvin for being not only a great player for the Lions but for also being the absolute best representative our team, franchise and community could ever ask for. He was the epitome of dignity, class, humility and excellence. Calvin was exemplary on and off the field and will always be a part of our family and our team. I wish Calvin the very best in all his future endeavors, especially he and Brittney's upcoming wedding, and I am confident Calvin will be just as successful in the next chapter of his life as he was playing for the Lions."

**STATEMENT FROM PRESIDENT ROD WOOD

**

"Prior to assuming my current role with the team, like most Lions fans, I was a huge Calvin Johnson fan. The past few months have afforded me the privilege and honor to get to know Calvin in a much different way and I can confirm what those close to him have said many times— as great a player as Calvin is, he is a better person. I sincerely appreciate his professionalism in dealing with what undoubtedly was one of the most important decisions he'll ever make. Our dealings over the past few months were consistently professional and respectful and we thank him for that. We also appreciate that he made his decision prior to the start of the new League year, the timing of which obviously helps us in our planning and approach to free agency and the draft."

STATEMENT FROM EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER BOB QUINN

"For the past nine seasons I knew Calvin like the rest of the NFL – as one of the most dominant players of his generation. Not only was he a great player, but he also set a standard of professionalism that everyone in the NFL respected and greatly appreciated. Over the past couple months I was fortunate to get to know him as a person and became even more impressed. While we all are saddened that his playing career is ending, we should cherish what he did on the football field, knowing he was a generational talent that rarely comes along.

"A harsh reality of our business is that great players like Calvin Johnson do retire and we all understand that no one player could ever replace Calvin. But rather than dwell on that reality, we should, instead, truly appreciate what a remarkable talent we have had the privilege of watching."

STATEMENT FROM HEAD COACH JIM CALDWELL

"I've had the good fortune during my career to coach and be around some of the greatest players to ever play this game. And although I've only been with Calvin for two years, I can tell you that not only is he as good as any player I've ever seen, but I am convinced that God has not put a finer person on this earth than Calvin Johnson.

"He truly is one of the most remarkable people I've ever met and I have as much respect for him as anyone I know. Calvin's character, integrity, selflessness and humility are unmatched. His exemplary work ethic and approach to the game of football made everyone around him better.

"And while we will undoubtedly miss Calvin on the field, I am at peace with his decision knowing he arrived at it with a lot of thought, consultation and prayer."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Detroit Lions 2023 Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage

Free tickets will be required to attend for the first time due to high demand.

news

2023 Quick Lane Bowl scheduled for December 26, 2 PM ET

The Detroit Lions announced today that the 2023 Quick Lane Bowl will be played on Tuesday, December 26 at 2 PM ET and will be televised on ESPN.

news

Lions agree to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire K Riley Patterson via trade

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire K Riley Patterson via trade in exchange for an undisclosed draft pick.

news

Max Pircher joins the Detroit Lions as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program for 2023 season

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have signed OL Max Pircher as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway program for the 2023 season.

news

NFL announces league-wide expansion of initiative to increase diversity in sports medicine

Joint program with NFL Physicians Society and Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society more than doubles to pair diverse students from 19 medical schools with clubs across the league.

news

Lions to be represented by assistant head coach/running backs Scottie Montgomery at NFL Coach Accelerator Program

In continuation of the NFL's commitment to promoting greater diversity across the NFL, the League announced plans today to host a Coach Accelerator on May 21-23 at the Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis.

news

2023 Detroit Lions rookie minicamp roster

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that the following players will participate in the team's 2023 rookie minicamp.

news

Lions sign three 2023 NFL Draft selections

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have signed three draft picks and 15 undrafted free agents.

news

Lions announce 2023 schedule

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday their 2023 regular season schedule that features five nationally-televised games as the franchise celebrates its 90th season in Detroit.

news

Detroit Lions piloting Michigan girls high school flag football league

The Detroit Lions Football Education team leads the creation of the first ever league of its kind for the State of Michigan.

news

Lions release WR Quintez Cephus and S C.J. Moore

WR Stanley Berryhill and WR Jameson Williams suspended by NFL

news

Detroit Lions announce Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling as official soft drink partner

The Detroit Lions announced today a partnership with Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, establishing Coca-Cola as the Official Soft Drink of the Detroit Lions.

Advertising