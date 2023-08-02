Detroit Lions Preseason TV Broadcast Team adds Jason Ross Jr. as play-by-play announcer

Aug 02, 2023 at 12:00 PM

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced today that they are welcoming Jason Ross Jr. to the Detroit Lions Preseason TV Broadcast Team as the play-by-play announcer. Ross Jr. will join the crew composed of analyst Devin Gardner; sideline reporter Dannie Rogers; producer Bart Fox; and director Mark Iacofano.

Ross Jr. is a play-by-play announcer for the Big Ten Network, ESPN, Fox Sports and Westwood One. He is also one of the voices of the Chicago Sky (Women's National Basketball Association) and made history with the Chicago Blackhawks (National Hockey League) in January 2022 by becoming the first Black television play-by-play announcer in team history. From Farmington Hills, Mich., Ross Jr. attended Lawrence Technological University, where he was named one of the inaugural recipients of the Black Play-by-Play Broadcaster Grant and Scholarship Fund.

"Life always seems to come full circle. As a Michigan native and Detroit Lions fan, I am honored to have the opportunity to be a voice for a team that means so much to my family," said Jason Ross Jr. "I can't wait for the first preseason game with our awesome TV crew!"

Alongside Ross Jr. is Rogers in her third season as the Detroit Lions team reporter and preseason sideline reporter, and Gardner in his second preseason as analyst. Rogers is from Monroe, Mich. and attended University of Michigan before working with the University of Arizona football team and CBSN in Toledo, Ohio. Gardner, also a University of Michigan graduate, is from Detroit, Mich. and played quarterback for the Wolverines from 2010-2014. He is a host on Bally Sports and has worked with Fox Sports covering college football.

"We are excited to add yet another talented individual to our crew," said Detroit Lions Director of Broadcasting Carl Moll on new addition Ross Jr. "And with all of our on-air talent hailing from Michigan, the passion for their hometown team shines and will undoubtedly create a new level of excitement as we head into the season."

The crew will broadcast two preseason games locally on Fox 2 Detroit (WJBK) and throughout the Detroit Lions Television Network: Aug. 11 vs. New York Giants and Aug. 19 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

