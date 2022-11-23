Detroit Lions fans should expect additional traffic on Thanksgiving Day

Nov 23, 2022 at 05:29 PM

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions are strongly encouraging fans to arrive early for the team's Thanksgiving Day Classic against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24 to avoid heavy traffic congestion following the 2022 America's Thanksgiving Parade. Gates will open at 10:30 AM and kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 PM ET. The standing-room only crowd is projected to have the largest attendance of the season thus far and may affect entry times.

Fans should be prepared for road closures due to both the parade and Turkey Trot Races. The Turkey Trot 10K starts at 7:30 AM followed by the Stuffing Strut 5K at 8:30 AM. America's Thanksgiving Day Parade is scheduled to begin at 8:45 AM on Woodward Ave. near Kirby St. and last for roughly an hour and a half, ending on Woodward Ave. near Congress St.

Guests coming to the game are advised to exit the freeway on whichever side of Woodward Ave. they plan to park. For those parking at lots surrounding Ford Field, please exit on the east side of Woodward Ave. Many game day parking lots will open as early as 8 AM.

QLine

Please note that the QLine streetcar will not be operational on Thanksgiving Day due to the Woodward Ave. Street closures.

Power Hour and Giveaways

The Lions encourage fans to arrive when gates open at 10:30 AM for Power Hour. Power Hour presented by Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort offers food and drink specials at various locations including BLITZ, Bud Light Party Zone, WynnBet Sports Bar and Social at Gate D. Fans will also have the opportunity to meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and Roary as well as participate in activities throughout the stadium.

Pride Plaza will be open at 10:00 AM with tailgate games, food trucks and more.

Additionally, fans will receive a commemorative Thanksgiving Day rally towel – while supplies last –, courtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

For more traffic and parking information surrounding Detroit Lions Gameday, visit: https://www.detroitlions.com/game-day/traffic-and-parking.

