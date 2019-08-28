Detroit Lions celebrate NFL 100

DETROIT —The Detroit Lions have announced their plans to celebrate the NFL's 100th season, which will include fan voting on an All-Time Detroit Lions team, a Fantennial Weekend, a volunteer effort Huddle, as well as providing experiences of a lifetime for lucky Lions fans.

"NFL's 100th season in 2019 is a prestigious milestone," said Detroit Lions Team President Rod Wood. "The Detroit Lions are proud to have been a part of the League for 90 of those 100 seasons and we are looking forward to celebrating both the NFL and our fans all season long, including honoring our All-Time Lions Legends and pushing for local volunteerism with #LionsHuddlefor100."

FAN VOTED ALL-TIME DETROIT LIONS TEAM

Beginning today, fans are encouraged to visit www.detroitlions.com/alltimeteam to vote for the Lions Legends they'd like to see named to the All-Time Detroit Lions team roster. After voting, fans can register for the chance to win two (2) tickets, pregame sideline passes, and the opportunity to be on the field for the halftime ceremony celebrating the All-Time team on September 29 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Voting will close on Sunday, September 15 at 11:59 PM EST. The All-Time team will be announced at halftime on September 29 as part of the Lions Homecoming game.

LIONS FANTENNIAL WEEKEND

The Lions Fantennial Weekend will be September 27-29, culminating in the Homecoming Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at 1 PM EST.

Friday, September 27: Specially programmed Detroit Lions High School Game of the Week matchup between Royal Oak Shrine and Madison Heights Bishop Foley.

Saturday, September 28: Pride Plaza – the Brush Street tailgate on Lions Gameday – will be open from 1:00-6:00 PM and have food trucks, face painting, a Lions Locker Room Sale, activations and live music in a celebration of Lions fans. Saturday will also include Lions Legends volunteering at Forgotten Harvest.

Sunday, September 29: The All-Time Detroit Lions team will be unveiled at halftime of the Lions game against the Kansas City Chiefs, have a fan-focused game presentation and a DTE Power Hour giveaway of an NFL 100 themed collectible koozie set for the first 25,000 fans.

#LIONSHUDDLEFOR100

Across the League, teams are holding Huddle for 100, a large-scale event to promote volunteerism, in honor of its 100th season. The Lions are set to hold their event in October with an emphasis on hunger and food insecurity.

Outside of the Huddle event, all Lions fans are encouraged to participate by choosing a cause, donating 100 minutes of time in their respective communities, and using the hashtag #LionsHuddlefor100 on social media when doing so. The NFL is driving a season-long club competition by awarding monthly community-focused prizes to top-ranking clubs based on volunteer minutes determined by use of the hashtag. One community-focused grand prize at the end of the season will be awarded to the club with the most volunteer minutes.

LIONS FAN EXPERIENCES OF A LIFETIME

For the 2019 season, the Detroit Lions will be selecting Lions fans to take part in once-in-a-lifetime opportunities including lunch with Lions owner, Martha Ford, running out of the tunnel with the team, an all-expense paid trip to a road game, a wedding at halftime and more.

Fans also can take pictures with an NFL 100th Anniversary Cake at Section 233 throughout the season.