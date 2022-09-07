Detroit Lions call on Trace3 expertise in data intelligence to build out new analytics platform

ALLEN PARK, MICH. – The Detroit Lions announced today a collaboration with premier IT solutions provider Trace3 as the franchise's official analytics partner.

Sports franchises are increasingly relying on analytics to drive real-time decisions. Trace3's industry-leading expertise in data intelligence will be used to enhance the fan experience at Ford Field.

"We have a strategy and vision for the Detroit Lions to continue as a leading voice in analytics within the NFL for years to come," Detroit Lions Senior Vice President of Strategy and Analytics Ashton Mullinix said. "The collaboration with Trace3 on designing, building and supporting our new platform will allow us to take us a step closer to achieving those long-term goals."

Included in the first phase of this effort is the construction of the Trace3 Analytics War Room that is housed on-site at Ford Field.

"Trace3 specializes in working with enterprise clients to identify the overall strategy, tools, and processes required to support IT organizations throughout their decision-making process," Trace3 Chief Executive Officer Rich Fennessy said. "We look forward to building an analytics room in the heart of Ford Field for the Lions using best of breed technology."

From this room, the Detroit Lions data analytics team will focus on optimizing the game day experience through monitoring of real-time metrics from ticketing, concessions, retail, attendance, parking, and more.