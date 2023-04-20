Detroit Lions announce Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling as official soft drink partner

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced today a partnership with Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling (RCCB), establishing Coca-Cola as the Official Soft Drink of the Detroit Lions. As a result of this new partnership, a variety of Coca-Cola products will be available to guests at all Ford Field concession stands and Lions Loyal Marketplaces. Coca-Cola beverages will be served at the stadium beginning April 22, 2023, after most recently being sold to Lions fans at the Pontiac Silverdome.

"We are proud to partner with Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling to introduce Coca-Cola to Ford Field for the very first time," said Detroit Lions Senior Vice President, Revenue Kelly Kozole. "Coca-Cola is an iconic brand, undoubtedly a fan-favorite, and it's exciting to expand our beverage selections for guests at the stadium."

Fans will be able to enjoy Coca-Cola beverages including, but not limited to Coca-Cola®, Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar, Diet Coke®, Sprite®, Cherry Coke®, Dr Pepper®, smartwater® (at select locations), and DASANI®, the Official Water of the Detroit Lions.

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling is a proud Midwest and West Coast bottler and distributor of Coca-Cola brands and operates across 10 states: California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Tennessee and Wisconsin. Locally in Michigan, RCCB has facilities in Alpena, Caledonia, Flint, Grand Rapids, Highland Park, Kincheloe, Lansing, Traverse City, and Van Buren. Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling manufactures and delivers Coca-Cola products to restaurants, sports venues, businesses, health care facilities, schools, convenience stores and supermarkets. As a local bottler, Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling proudly supports the communities in which it operates.

"The Lions have an incredibly enthusiastic fan base, so we are thrilled we can be a part of their total fan experience," said Matt Barribeau, RCCB Michigan Market Unit President. "With solid roots in Detroit, it's an honor for us to continue refreshing the local community alongside the entire Lions' organization."