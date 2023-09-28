Detroit Lions announce new Wally Triplett Rotational Fellowship Program

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions today announced their new Wally Triplett Rotational Fellowship Program, a two-year program inspired by former Lions RB Wally Triplett to provide an opportunity for individuals from diverse and historically underrepresented communities to gain experience in a football front office through a variety of departments within the club.

The two selected fellows will have a 7-month fall rotation and a 5-month spring rotation each year of the program, completing up to four rotations over a two-year period. Specific department rotations will be determined based on each fellow's interests and experience and the Lions' departmental needs.

Applications opened today, Thursday, September 28, and must be submitted by Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST. Requirements to apply include 3.0 GPA minimum, three references, unofficial college transcripts and responses to four essay questions. Candidates must have successfully completed their undergraduate requirements before the start of the fellowship in July 2024.

"In football, we always say talent can come from anywhere and that, often, talented people—especially from historically underrepresented communities—just need an opportunity," said Detroit Lions Executive Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes. "I am thrilled we will be creating opportunity for future leaders at the Lions with a new diversity fellowship program."

Selected by the Detroit Lions in the 1949 NFL Draft, Wally Triplett was the third Black individual to be drafted into the league and the first Black draftee to ever take the field. Triplett played for the Detroit Lions from 1949-1950 before being drafted to serve in the Korean War. Before joining the NFL, he broke barriers in college football by playing for Penn State on a Senatorial Scholarship for his academics. To honor his legacy as a trailblazer, the Wally Triplett Rotational Fellowship Program was created to continue the tradition begun by Wally Triplett to ensure that individuals from all communities and backgrounds have the opportunity and access to get hands-on experience with the game and business of football.