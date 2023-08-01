Detroit Lions announce "Little Lions" youth co-ed flag football league in partnership with Detroit PAL

Aug 01, 2023 at 02:52 PM

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions, in partnership with Detroit PAL, announced today that they will be launching Little Lions, a new co-ed flag football program for Detroit youth ages 6-8.

Each team will play a total of eight games over five weeks during the inaugural season, which will kick off Sunday, September 17 and will be played at The Corner Ballpark, the historic site of Tiger Stadium. A showcase event in week 6 will take place October 22, 2023 at Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions, to close out the season.

Participants will include teams from PAL's partner schools, as well as limited spots open for individual registration, in which youth will be assigned to the team that corresponds with their home zip code. For families with youth who are interested in participating, more information regarding registration can be found by visiting Detroit PAL's website, www.detroitpal.org or by emailing programs@detroitpal.org.

"We are excited to institute this league as a new element to our historical partnership with Detroit PAL," said Detroit Lions Vice President, Detroit Lions Foundation & Community Relations Roxanne Caine. "Working alongside such an impactful organization, we are able to create another opportunity to grow the game of football while establishing a community for local youth, both on and off the field."

Detroit PAL is a Detroit Lions Foundation partner focused on creating a supportive place for kids to find their greatness through athletic, academic and leadership development programs, while building positive relationships between the police force and the community. The Little Lions co-ed flag football league is designed to introduce local youth to the game of football as well as provide a fun and safe environment to learn transferrable life skills that youth naturally develop through playing a sport.

In addition to the Detroit Lions and Detroit PAL partnership, donations from Seattle Seahawks fans – the 12s – will also support funding of the inaugural season. Members of the 12s graciously donated to Detroit Lions Foundation after the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers in week 18 of the 2023 season, subsequently sending the Seattle Seahawks to the NFL playoffs.

