Detroit Lions and Fanatics expand partnership to create first-class omnichannel shopping experience for fans

Detroit, MI – Today, the Detroit Lions and Fanatics, a leading provider of licensed sports merchandise and global digital sports platform, announced a multi-year extension and expansion of their existing e-commerce partnership, which will now see the company become the team's end-to-end omnichannel retail partner. Under the new deal, Fanatics will assume operations of the full suite of on-site merchandise and fan gear outlets at Ford Field, while continuing to power the Lions' online and mobile commerce business. Fanatics has been the Lions' e-commerce partner since 2015.

A centerpiece of the new partnership is Fanatics' significant investment to reinvent the in-venue retail experience for fans on game day and beyond, highlighted by, Lions Supply, a brand-new team store inside Ford Field. Set to open during the upcoming NFL season, this state-of-the-art destination spanning more than 6,000 square feet of retail space, nearly twice the size of the former location, is designed to optimize the shopping experience for fans with modern merchandise displays and increased point of sale options. A new feature of the store will be fan access from both inside and outside of the stadium, with an entrance on Brush Street. In addition to Lions game days, Lions Supply will be open Monday – Friday 10 AM – 5 PM and Saturdays before home games 10 AM – 5 PM. Lions Supply will open for the first time at the Detroit Lions home opener on September 11 when they host the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field.

"We are excited to partner with Fanatics on a brand-new retail experience that is double the size of our previous team store at Ford Field," said Kelly Kozole, Senior Vice President of Revenue. "Lions Supply is a key element of our continued commitment to creating an amazing experience for our loyal Lions fans."

Inspired by Detroit, Lions Supply's aesthetic was designed to celebrate the city's rich history, drawing inspiration from its local culture including elements from the automotive industry, iconic monuments, art and more. The groundbreaking in-venue store will feature expanded offerings for women and kids, a customization area for fans, headwear wall, and designated shops within the retail space for brands including Fanatics, Nike and Mitchell & Ness.

The combination of online and physical retail operation by Fanatics creates an unprecedented assortment of Lions merchandise - including jerseys, headwear, hardgoods, memorabilia and more. Products will be available across hundreds of officially licensed brands, including Fanatics, Nike, Mitchell & Ness, New Era, WinCraft, WEAR by Erin Andrews, and the NFL x Darius Rucker Collection by Fanatics.

"Over the years, the Detroit Lions have been a valued partner to Fanatics, and we are thrilled to expand our relationship to create a truly unparalleled merchandise experience for the passionate Lions fans," said Ed O'Brien, Fanatics SVP of Business Development. "The opening of the new Lions Supply team store is one of the more ambitious projects we've undertaken, and we can't wait to see the reaction from fans on both game day and beyond."