Detroit Lions and Fanatics expand partnership to create first-class omnichannel shopping experience for fans

Aug 11, 2022 at 07:55 AM

Detroit, MI – Today, the Detroit Lions and Fanatics, a leading provider of licensed sports merchandise and global digital sports platform, announced a multi-year extension and expansion of their existing e-commerce partnership, which will now see the company become the team's end-to-end omnichannel retail partner. Under the new deal, Fanatics will assume operations of the full suite of on-site merchandise and fan gear outlets at Ford Field, while continuing to power the Lions' online and mobile commerce business. Fanatics has been the Lions' e-commerce partner since 2015.

A centerpiece of the new partnership is Fanatics' significant investment to reinvent the in-venue retail experience for fans on game day and beyond, highlighted by, Lions Supply, a brand-new team store inside Ford Field. Set to open during the upcoming NFL season, this state-of-the-art destination spanning more than 6,000 square feet of retail space, nearly twice the size of the former location, is designed to optimize the shopping experience for fans with modern merchandise displays and increased point of sale options. A new feature of the store will be fan access from both inside and outside of the stadium, with an entrance on Brush Street. In addition to Lions game days, Lions Supply will be open Monday – Friday 10 AM – 5 PM and Saturdays before home games 10 AM – 5 PM. Lions Supply will open for the first time at the Detroit Lions home opener on September 11 when they host the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field.

"We are excited to partner with Fanatics on a brand-new retail experience that is double the size of our previous team store at Ford Field," said Kelly Kozole, Senior Vice President of Revenue. "Lions Supply is a key element of our continued commitment to creating an amazing experience for our loyal Lions fans."

Inspired by Detroit, Lions Supply's aesthetic was designed to celebrate the city's rich history, drawing inspiration from its local culture including elements from the automotive industry, iconic monuments, art and more. The groundbreaking in-venue store will feature expanded offerings for women and kids, a customization area for fans, headwear wall, and designated shops within the retail space for brands including Fanatics, Nike and Mitchell & Ness.

The combination of online and physical retail operation by Fanatics creates an unprecedented assortment of Lions merchandise - including jerseys, headwear, hardgoods, memorabilia and more. Products will be available across hundreds of officially licensed brands, including Fanatics, Nike, Mitchell & Ness, New Era, WinCraft, WEAR by Erin Andrews, and the NFL x Darius Rucker Collection by Fanatics.

"Over the years, the Detroit Lions have been a valued partner to Fanatics, and we are thrilled to expand our relationship to create a truly unparalleled merchandise experience for the passionate Lions fans," said Ed O'Brien, Fanatics SVP of Business Development. "The opening of the new Lions Supply team store is one of the more ambitious projects we've undertaken, and we can't wait to see the reaction from fans on both game day and beyond."

Fanatics is the NFL's official e-commerce partner and holds online and mobile commerce relationships with 27 NFL clubs.  The Lions become the company's 11th omnichannel retail and merchandise partner for which Fanatics operates both e-commerce and in-venue shopping.

Related Content

news

Detroit Lions announce partnership with Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort

The Detroit Lions announced today a partnership with Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort.

news

Detroit Lions announce Family Fest event at Ford Field

The 2022 Detroit Lions Family Fest is scheduled for Saturday, August 6.

news

Detroit Lions 2022 Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage

2022 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage will open at the team's headquarters and training facility in Allen Park for a 16th-straight year beginning July 30.

news

Lions announce updates to player personnel and football operations staffs

The Detroit Lions announced today the following updates to the team's player personnel and football operations staffs.

news

Lions sign seven 2022 NFL Draft selections

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have signed 7 draft picks and 12 undrafted rookie free agents.

news

Lions announce 2022 schedule

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday their 2022 regular season schedule that features a Week 1 home game against the Philadelphia Eagles and a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

news

Lions exercise fifth-year option for TE T.J. Hockenson

The Detroit Lions announced today that they have exercised the fifth-year option on the contract of TE T.J. Hockenson.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent S DeShon Elliott

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed unrestricted free agent S DeShon Elliott.

news

Lions sign free agent TE Garrett Griffin

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have signed free agent TE Garrett Griffin.

news

Detroit to host 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light

The NFL announced Monday the 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light will take place in downtown Detroit.

news

HBO Sports®, NFL Films and the Lions join forces for HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS

HBO Sports and NFL Films are partnering with the Detroit Lions for HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS.

Advertising