Detroit Lions 2022 Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage

Jun 28, 2022 at 11:30 AM

DETROIT – 2022 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage will open at the team's headquarters and training facility in Allen Park for a 16th-straight year beginning July 30.

There will be two practices exclusive to Lions Loyal Members and seven which will be free and accessible to all fans. This year's camp will not feature joint practices at Allen Park.

Gates will open one hour before the listed practice time. Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage will have activities for all ages including photos with Roary, Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and Lions Legends; ticket and merchandise giveaways, tailgate games, as well as free face painting and balloon artists. Local Detroit-area food trucks will be on-site with food and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase.

More information is available and will be regularly updated at www.detroitlions.com/trainingcamp.

Table inside Article
DateGates OpenPractice Begins
Saturday, July 30 **Exclusive to Lions Loyal Members**7:30 AM8:30 AM
Monday, August 17:30 AM8:30 AM
Tuesday, August 27:30 AM8:30 AM
Wednesday, August 37:30 AM8:30 AM
Thursday, August 47:30 AM8:30 AM
Friday, August 5 **Exclusive to Lions Loyal Members**7:30 AM8:30 AM
Monday, August 81:30 PM2:30 PM
Tuesday, August 97:30 AM8:30 AM
Wednesday, August 107:30 AM8:30 AM

Practice times are subject to change.

Daily Practice Information

To maximize the fan viewing experience and sightlines attendance at 2022 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage practice sessions will be limited each day. Once daily capacity is reached, gates will be closed to additional guests.

Parking and Entry

Parking is free and available in select lots on Republic Drive and Federal Drive near the Lions Headquarters and Training Facility located at 222 Republic Drive, Allen Park, MI 48101. Fans can sign up to receive a full Training Camp Guide and sync the practice schedule to their calendar at www.detroitlions.com/trainingcamp. The Training Camp Guide will be updated with the latest fan information.

Tracking Daily Practice Updates

Fans can also get daily practice information, including weather updates, practice times and any changes to the schedule by visiting www.detroitlions.com/trainingcamp or following the Detroit Lions on Twitter @Lions.

Practice sessions at the team's headquarters and training facility in Allen Park are open for outdoor practices only and are subject to change. Substitution rain dates are available as necessary and will be announced for selected sessions that close due to inclement weather. In the case of inclement weather, practices will be moved indoors and therefore closed to the public. Information on practice access will also be available through the team's Training Camp Hotline (313.262.2882).

Fan Video Policy

Live streaming and recording video of any segment of practice is strictly prohibited.

Viewing Area Policies

·      Re-entry is not permitted and children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

·      Personal belongings are subject to inspection upon entry and items not permitted into open practices include: professional cameras (lenses over five inches long and/or 50mm or above), any video cameras, selfie sticks, drones, food, beverages, coolers, lawn chairs, blankets, umbrellas, purses (larger than a clutch) or backpacks.

·      Only bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12" will be permitted on the premises. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at the gate.

·      Small clutch bags/camera and binocular cases, not exceeding 4.5" x 6.5", with or without a handle or strap, may also be carried into the practice facility's perimeter.

·      All cell phones should be turned off, placed on silent or vibrating mode. The fan viewing area features bleacher seating areas and additional standing areas.

Merchandise

There will be official Lions merchandise for sale onsite at training camp including new player jerseys and performance apparel.

Autographs

Though autographs are not guaranteed, it has been common in previous years for Lions' players and coaches to meet fans following practice sessions. Seating at Training Camp is first-come, first-serve.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions

HBO Sports and NFL Films are partnering with the Detroit Lions for an unfiltered all-access look at what it takes to make it in the National Football League with Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions. The five-episode season debuts Tuesday, Aug. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET) with additional hour-long episodes debuting subsequent Tuesdays at the same time, culminating in the September 6 season finale. The first sports-based reality series, and one of the fastest-turnaround programs on TV, will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

For general questions leading up to the start of practices, please email trainingcamp@lions.nfl.net; for questions regarding exclusive practices, Lions Loyal Members are encouraged to contact their Lions Loyal Membership Services Representative.

