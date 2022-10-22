Cowboys Roundup: Dak Prescott: 'I'm a full-go' for Lions' game

The Detroit Lions (1-4) are returning from their Week 6 bye to take on the Cowboys Sunday in Dallas.
The Lions' offense had their toughest challenge Week 5 against the Patriots before the bye when they were shut out in New England (29-0). The offensive line has been one of the most consistent units on the team, and they'll face another tough challenge this week in Dallas.
The Cowboys know how to get pressure on the quarterback. They have the most sacks in the league with 24 through six weeks. Linebacker Micah Parsons is tied for second in the NFL with six sacks. Defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong Jr. has five, and both Dante Fowler and DeMarcus Lawrence have three apiece.
The Cowboys (4-2) are coming off a tough divisional loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (26-17). They fell behind 20-0 and fought back to bring the game within three with 14 minutes remaining, but Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts connected with wide receiver DeVonta Smith to improve the Eagles' lead to 26-17, followed by a failed two-point conversion. The Cowboys had a chance to answer, but their comeback attempt was cut short when quarterback Cooper Rush's pass intended for wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was intercepted by Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
This week the Cowboys will see the return of starting quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott has been dealing with a thumb injury he suffered Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Cowboys look to rebound, while the Lions look to come out swinging after their bye week. These two teams will match up for the first time since Week 11 of 2019. The Cowboys won that contest, 35-27.
Here are 5 Cowboys storylines to follow heading into Sunday's matchup:
