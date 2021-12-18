Cardinals roundup: Arizona prepares for life without DeAndre Hopkins

1. DeAndre Hopkins knee injury leads to second opinion

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was hurt at end of Monday loss; reportedly will miss multiple games ... READ MORE

2. Cardinals prepare for life without DeAndre Hopkins

Kyler Murray hasn't had to work without DeAndre Hopkins yet this season – the three games the Cardinals quarterback missed were the three the top wide receiver missed as well ... READ MORE

3. Cardinals have short week to put Rams in rear view

The Cards have not lost back-to-back games this season. They don't expect this to be any different, with a trip to Detroit upcoming ... READ MORE

4. You've Got Mail: Lions Week

Not an ideal finish to the Monday night game against the Rams, and now the Cardinals are feeling just how thin the margin for error is at the top of the standings ... READ MORE

5. NFC Playoff Picture: Week 15