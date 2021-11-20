Browns roundup: Baker Mayfield pushing through pain of multiple injuries, confident he'll be ready for Lions

The Detroit Lions (0-8-1) are coming off a Week 10 tie with the Steelers in Pittsburgh, while the Cleveland Browns (5-5) struggled in a 45-7 loss to the Patriots. The Lions have shown improvement as of late, and are heading to FirstEnergy Stadium looking for their first win of the season.
One area of emphasis for Detroit over the past couple weeks has been improving their defensive performance in the red zone. Between the last two matchups they were able to decrease their opponent red zone efficiency from 80% for the Philadelphia Eagles to 33% for the Steelers.
"The one thing that I'm really, really happy about after this game was, the things that we stressed during the week, during the bye week with the players in practice, in practice before this game, was to get better in the red zone and our guys went out there and performed," defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said this week.
The Lions will be looking to build upon the recent success this weekend in Cleveland.
Stay up to date on all the action with these 5 Browns storylines for Sunday's Week 11 matchup in Cleveland:
