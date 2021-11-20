Browns roundup: Baker Mayfield pushing through pain of multiple injuries, confident he'll be ready for Lions

The Detroit Lions (0-8-1) are coming off a Week 10 tie with the Steelers in Pittsburgh, while the Cleveland Browns (5-5) struggled in a 45-7 loss to the Patriots. The Lions have shown improvement as of late, and are heading to FirstEnergy Stadium looking for their first win of the season.

One area of emphasis for Detroit over the past couple weeks has been improving their defensive performance in the red zone. Between the last two matchups they were able to decrease their opponent red zone efficiency from 80% for the Philadelphia Eagles to 33% for the Steelers.

"The one thing that I'm really, really happy about after this game was, the things that we stressed during the week, during the bye week with the players in practice, in practice before this game, was to get better in the red zone and our guys went out there and performed," defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said this week.

The Lions will be looking to build upon the recent success this weekend in Cleveland.

Stay up to date on all the action with these 5 Browns storylines for Sunday's Week 11 matchup in Cleveland:

1. Kareem Hunt progressing but won't return for Week 11; Nick Chubb day to day

Hunt will miss his 5th game of the season Sunday against the Lions ... READ MORE

2. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah ready to ramp up role after return from ankle injury

The Browns are continuing to work Owusu-Koramoah back into their defense after he returned from an ankle injury ... READ MORE

3. Baker Mayfield pushing through pain of multiple injuries, confident he'll be ready for Lions

Cleveland's QB did not practice Wednesday but expects to play Sunday vs. Detroit ... READ MORE

4. Browns activate RBs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton

Cleveland's running back room gets 2 big additions before Sunday's game ... READ MORE

5. Browns D ready to 'step up' and seize the 'great opportunity' they have over next 7 games

The defense is turning the page from last week and gearing up for a better performance Sunday against Detroit ... READ MORE

