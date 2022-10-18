Brian Lemons of Brighton High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #8

Detroit, MI — The Detroit Lions have named Brian Lemons of Brighton High School the week eight recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. Lemons' Bulldogs won their 8th in a row by beating Kensington Lakes Activities Association-West Division opponent Howell 21-6 to move to 8-0 on the season. Brighton is currently ranked No. 8 in Division 1. This Saturday, October 22, the Bulldogs host the defending Division 1 State Champion Belleville Tigers in a battle of unbeatens in the KLAA crossover game.

Lemons is currently in his 8th season as head coach at Brighton and 25th season overall. Prior to this, he spent 7 years as head coach at Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard and was also an assistant coach at Whitmore Lake, Linden and Holly. Lemons has an overall career record of 112-43 (72.3%) and a record of 54-24 (69.2%) at Brighton. This season will be the 6th season Lemons has led Brighton to the MHSAA state playoffs with the highpoint of having directed the Bulldogs to a Division 1 state finals appearance in 2019.