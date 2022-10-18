Brian Lemons of Brighton High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #8

Detroit, MI — The Detroit Lions have named Brian Lemons of Brighton High School the week eight recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. Lemons' Bulldogs won their 8th in a row by beating Kensington Lakes Activities Association-West Division opponent Howell 21-6 to move to 8-0 on the season. Brighton is currently ranked No. 8 in Division 1. This Saturday, October 22, the Bulldogs host the defending Division 1 State Champion Belleville Tigers in a battle of unbeatens in the KLAA crossover game.
Lemons is currently in his 8th season as head coach at Brighton and 25th season overall. Prior to this, he spent 7 years as head coach at Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard and was also an assistant coach at Whitmore Lake, Linden and Holly. Lemons has an overall career record of 112-43 (72.3%) and a record of 54-24 (69.2%) at Brighton. This season will be the 6th season Lemons has led Brighton to the MHSAA state playoffs with the highpoint of having directed the Bulldogs to a Division 1 state finals appearance in 2019.
Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Lemons to talk about this season's Bulldogs football team, the importance of a quality, experienced coaching staff and the upcoming battle for the KLAA Championship. Lemons was also informed of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.detroitlions.com/football-education/coach-of-the-week.
High School Football Coach of the Week Program
Each week throughout the 2022 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members — Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, 96.1 FM- The Game, Fox 17/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (CatchMark SportsNet).
This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions and the NFL Foundation.
Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2022 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $2,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Currently in its' 26th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $479,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Director of Football Education, at chris.fritzsching@lions.nfl.net.