Brent Cummings of Rockford High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 4

Detroit, MI—The Detroit Lions have named Brent Cummings of Rockford High School the week four recipient of the 2023 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. Cummings' Rams defeated previously undefeated Ottawa-Kent Conference Red Division rival Caledonia 42-16 to move to 4-0 on the season. Rockford is currently ranked No. 2 in Division 1. On Friday, September 22, the Rams host the 1-3 Holland West Ottawa Panthers in the 58th matchup all-time between these two programs.
Cummings is in his 4th season as head coach at Rockford, compiling a 33-3 record (91.7%) after serving 12 years as an assistant coach under long-time Rockford head coach Ralph Munger, a 2005 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week recipient. The Rams have won 3 straight OK Red Conference titles while winning 26 straight regular season games under Cummings. Cummings is also the strength & conditioning coordinator at Rockford High School. He was an all-state running back at Belding High School and played football at the University of Michigan.
Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Cummings to talk about the big win over Caledonia, the quality high school football being played in West Michigan, the ability to create positive experiences around the game for all involved from youth to high school and how his role as the strength and conditioning coach assists the Rockford student-athletes. Cummings was also informed of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.DetroitLions.com/coachoftheweek.
High School Football Coach of the Week Program
Each week throughout the 2023 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members—Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, 96.1 FM- The Game, Fox 17/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (CatchMark SportsNet).
This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions and the NFL Foundation.
Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2023 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the
Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a
certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Currently in its' 27th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $491,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Executive Director of Football Education, at chris.fritzsching@lions.nfl.net.