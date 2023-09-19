Brent Cummings of Rockford High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 4

Detroit, MI—The Detroit Lions have named Brent Cummings of Rockford High School the week four recipient of the 2023 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. Cummings' Rams defeated previously undefeated Ottawa-Kent Conference Red Division rival Caledonia 42-16 to move to 4-0 on the season. Rockford is currently ranked No. 2 in Division 1. On Friday, September 22, the Rams host the 1-3 Holland West Ottawa Panthers in the 58th matchup all-time between these two programs.

Cummings is in his 4th season as head coach at Rockford, compiling a 33-3 record (91.7%) after serving 12 years as an assistant coach under long-time Rockford head coach Ralph Munger, a 2005 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week recipient. The Rams have won 3 straight OK Red Conference titles while winning 26 straight regular season games under Cummings. Cummings is also the strength & conditioning coordinator at Rockford High School. He was an all-state running back at Belding High School and played football at the University of Michigan.