DETROIT – Boston College and University of Maryland will play in the 2016 Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field on Monday, December 26 at 2:30 PM. The game will air nationally on ESPN.

Tickets are available at www.quicklanebowl.com, by phone at (877) 212-8898 and in-person at the Ford Field Ticket Office Monday through Friday between 10 AM and 6 PM. Fans can follow the official twitter account of the Quick Lane Bowl @quicklanebowl for the most current game information.

A press conference with both head coaches and athletic directors will be held Wednesday, December 7 at approximately 10:30 AM at the Detroit Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park.

The Boston College Eagles compiled a 6-6 regular-season record in 2016 and earned bowl eligibility for the third time in four years under head coach Steve Addazio.

For the second time in school history, BC brought American football to Ireland, kicking off the season against Georgia Tech in Dublin for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. The Eagles could not come home with a win, falling, 17-14, in graduate quarterback Patrick Towles' debut in the Maroon and Gold. They rebounded with a win at Massachusetts and after a loss at Virginia Tech, went 2-2 in the friendly confines on Alumni Stadium. BC picked up its first Atlantic Coast Conference victory in a road victory at NC State, defeating the Wolfpack, 21-14.

BC dropped two in a row to ranked foes Louisville and Florida State before ending the season with a shutout, 30-0 victory over Connecticut to close out the home slate and a 17-14 win at Wake Forest to be become bowl-eligible.

Maryland, led by first-year head coach DJ Durkin, will be making its third bowl appearance in the last four years and its 27th all-time. The Terps have won five of their last eight bowl games.

Maryland concluded the regular season with a 6-6 record, including a 4-2 mark at home. The Terps started the year 4-0 and won five of their first seven games. After falling in three straight games to nationally-ranked teams, including a pair of matchups against Top 5 squads, Maryland defeated Rutgers, 31-13, in its season finale to garner bowl eligibility.

This will be the third year of a multiyear agreement for Quick Lane Tire and Auto Center as the title sponsor of an annual college football bowl game at Ford Field. Quick Lane recently renewed their title sponsorship of the Quick Lane Bowl with the Detroit Lions. The renewal guarantees Quick Lane naming rights of the bowl through 2019.

The Detroit Lions are the only NFL team to own, host and operate a college football bowl game. The team's entertainment division, DLI Entertainment, has promoted multiple large-scale shows and events at Ford Field including eight consecutive sold-out Kenny Chesney concerts, Taylor Swift, the 2003 Basketbowl, 2008 NCAA Men's Basketball Regionals, 2009 NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four and the 2010 NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Frozen Four.

About The Quick Lane Bowl

The 2016 Quick Lane Bowl is a postseason collegiate football bowl game sponsored by Quick Lane Tire & Auto Centers.

Quick Lane Tire & Auto Centers offer routine vehicle maintenance such as oil and filter changes, light repair services including brake repair, and tire replacements on all vehicle makes and models. Customers can visit www.quicklane.com to learn more.

The annual bowl game will take place at Ford Field December 26 at 2:30 PM ET and air nationally on ESPN.

This game has no affiliation with previous Michigan bowl games, such as the Little Caesars Bowl or Motor City Bowl. For ticket information please visit fordfield.com or call (877) 212-8898.

Accommodations, Activities and Special Events:

Both teams will arrive in Detroit December 22 and stay at Greektown Casino Hotel (ACC) and the Westin Book Cadillac Detroit (Big Ten).

Punch Bowl Social (BIG TEN) and Firebird Tavern (ACC) have been named the official restaurants and bars for each team's fans.

A welcome reception at the historic Henry Ford Museum will include a private tour of the museum highlighted by a 'life after football' panel discussion that includes Detroit Lions alumni.

Team guests will experience:

Shopping outing at Somerset Collection, an upscale, luxury, super-regional shopping mall in Metro Detroit.

Fowling – a local Detroit favorite and increasingly popular hybrid game that combines elements of football, bowling and horseshoes.

Ice skating in the iconic downtown Detroit Campus Martius circle on Christmas Day.

Detroit Institute of the Arts tour - The DIA's collection is among the top six in the United States, comprising a multicultural and multinational survey of human creativity from prehistory through the 21st century

Science Center – An interactive museum of science designed to entertain and inform children and adults of all ages

Gleaners Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan – Team and travel party will help pack potatoes and school weekend bags of food that will help make a difference in the lives of the hungry in Southeastern Michigan.

Additionally, a local Detroit PAL (Police Athletic League) football team will receive new uniforms (jersey and pants) from Nike and football pads and helmets from Riddell.

Participating Coach and Player Gifts:

Players from each respective school will receive a gift package at a value of $550 to include:

FatHead custom wall decal of each player with their likeness

JBL Headphones

$200 Best Buy Gift Card

Quick Lane Bowl merchandise

Quick Lane Bowl commemorative football

Customized Quick Lane Bowl Detroit themed commemorative socks

Each head coach will receive luxury watches from Detroit based company Shinola and a welcome basket featuring Michigan made products.

