ATI Detroit Lions 2016 Training Camp open to fans July 29

Allen Park, Mich. — ATI Detroit Lions 2016 Training Camp will open at the Lions headquarters and training facility in Allen Park for a tenth-straight year beginning Friday, July 29. ATI is the presenting sponsor of Detroit Lions Training Camp and is the team's official physical therapy partner. The first day of open practice for the general public at the training facility is scheduled for Monday, August 1.

Practices open to the general public are free, ticketed events. Fans can reserve two free tickets for each practice on Detroitlions.com through FlashSeats, the team's digital ticketing platform.

Friday, July 29 is Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers "Think Ford First Look" which will be open to guests who visit a Southeast Michigan Ford Dealership beginning July 20 to pick up a Detroit Lions "Think Ford First" wristband. There will be a limit of two wristbands distributed per person while supplies last. For more information and dealer locations, visit: http://thinkfordfirst.com/.

As in the past, the Lions have reserved practice dates exclusively for season ticket members, club seat members and suiteholders (Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31). Invitations with registration instructions and training camp schedule information will be distributed to account holders on Wednesday, July 13. Account holders will be required to pre-register for designated practice sessions.

The team will host a private evening practice on Wednesday, August 3, 2016 for approximately 1,500 select police, fire and EMS in Dearborn, Detroit and Allen Park.

Due to the team's joint practices and preseason game with the Pittsburgh Steelers (August 8-12), the final practice open to the general public will be on August 5.

On Saturday, August 6, there will be a Detroit Lions Training Camp Family Day and mock game at Ford Field.. This is a free, ticketed event beginning at 9:30 AM featuring family friendly activities, appearances from Lions alumni, giveaways and more. Ticketing information and other specifics will be available at a later date.

A full schedule of open practices is available at http://www.detroitlions.com/trainingcamp.

DAILY PRACTICE INFORMATION

To maximize the fan viewing experience, sightlines and potential player interaction, attendance at 2016 Training Camp practice sessions will be limited per day. Once daily capacity is reached, gates will be closed for additional guests.

Tracking Daily Practice Updates

Fans are encouraged to visit Detroitlions.com for daily practice information, including weather updates, practice times and any changes to the team's training camp schedule. Practice sessions at Allen Park are open for outdoor practices only and are subject to change. In the case of inclement weather, practices will be moved indoors and therefore closed to the public. Rain dates are available as necessary and will be announced for selected sessions that close due to inclement weather. Information on practice access will also be available through the team's Training Camp Hotline (313.262.2882).

Fan video policy

Live streaming and recording video of any segment of practice is strictly prohibited.

Parking, Entry and Fan Viewing Areas

Parking is free and available in select lots on Republic Drive, Federal Drive and Rotunda Drive near the Lions Headquarters and Training Facility. Upon arrival, parking and security staff will be on hand to direct visitors to available parking. An overflow shuttle parking area is available at an offsite location roughly one mile from the Lions Headquarters and Training Facility. Guests will be directed there only if the parking lots closer to the facility fill.

In addition to the Rotunda entrance, fans will also be directed to the back gate off of the Southfield Freeway (M-39 North) service drive. Visitors should enter the gate nearest to their parking location.

Re-entry is not permitted and children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Personal belongings are subject to inspection upon entry and items not permitted into open practices include: professional cameras (lenses over five inches long and/or 50mm or above), any video camera, selfie sticks, drones, food, beverage, coolers, lawn chairs, blankets, umbrellas, purses (larger than a clutch) or backpacks.

Only bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12" will be permitted on the premises. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at the gate.

Small clutch bags/camera and binocular cases, not exceeding 4.5" x 6.5", with or without a handle or strap, may also be carried into the practice facility's perimeter.

All cell phones should be turned off or placed on silent or vibrating mode. The fan viewing area features bleacher seating areas and additional standing areas.

Lions Gear

There will be official Lions merchandise for sale onsite at training camp. Items include the official 2016 Detroit Lions Training Camp hat and performance apparel.

Autographs

Though autographs are not guaranteed, it has been common in previous years for Lions' players and coaches to meet fans following practice sessions.

Concessions

Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

ABOUT ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY

ATI is a privately held, nationally recognized healthcare company, specializing in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services. With a focus on delivering a remarkable experience to every patient, every day, ATI has more than 600 locations from coast to coast. ATI was named "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, and was one of the first physical therapy companies in the country to achieve URAC Core Accreditation, a mark of distinction that recognizes its commitment to quality healthcare. Based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, ATI gives back to communities across the country through the ATI Foundation, a non-profit established by ATI, which has provided more than $3 million in resources and funding to children with physical impairments. For more information on ATI Physical Therapy, and a complete list of clinic locations, services and the ATI Foundation, please visit ATIpt.com.