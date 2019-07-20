2019 training camp preview: Special teams

Twentyman's take: This is a solid special teams unit across the board.

It starts with Prater, who is about as money as they come. He connected on 28-of-32 field goals and 30-of-30 extra points to produce 114 points last season. Of kickers who attempted at least 30 extra points last season, he was the only NFC kicker to not miss a single point after attempt.

From Weeks 5-15, Prater connected on 27 consecutive kicks, making 14 straight field goals and 13 straight extra points in that span.

Prater even chipped in a touchdown pass for good measure in Detroit's 31-0 Week 17 victory over the Packers.

Martin punted 74 times for 3,310 yards (44.7 average) and totaled 2,898 net yards (39.2 net average) in 2018. He pinned 32 punts inside the 20-yard line, which was a personal best and among the league leaders.

Both his average and net yards were down from personal bests set a couple years ago, but part of that was scheme and coverage personnel. Still, this is a big camp for Martin. He's fully healed from the foot injury that cost him half the 2017 season. He said this offseason he feels back to his old self.

Martin reunites with Bonamego, who helped mold the early part of his career and who could help him return to his 2016 form when he was one of the best punters in the league.

Santoso (6-5, 258) has a big, strong leg, and could push Martin in camp for the punting duties.