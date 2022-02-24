USA Football adds Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp to its board of directors

Feb 24, 2022 at 10:50 AM

INDIANAPOLIS – USA Football, the sport's national governing body and a member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, announced today that Principal Owner and Chair of the Detroit Lions Sheila Hamp has been named to its board of directors.

USA Football's board of directors is comprised of leaders in education, medicine, and athletics. Board members guide and help the independent non-profit establish important standards and programs to advance, unify and grow the sport for the good of youth, high school, and adult amateur players.

"I am thrilled to join USA Football's board of directors," said Hamp. "USA Football's mission of growing and expanding the game of football directly aligns with what we are doing at the Detroit Lions. This game has been an important part of my life and I am excited to work with USA Football to ensure it is a vehicle that teaches the importance of physical fitness, teamwork and community to future generations."

"We are pleased to have Sheila join our USA Football family as a board member," USA Football CEO & Executive Director Scott Hallenbeck said. "Her leadership, wisdom, and experience across football will benefit the athletes and families we serve nationwide."

Hamp succeeded her mother, Martha Firestone Ford, as Principal Owner and Chair of the Detroit Lions in June 2020, and is credited for forward-thinking to advance the organization's culture and continued impact in the community. In February 2021, Hamp participated in the NFL's Women's Careers In Football Forum, where she, along with Cleveland Browns Managing and Principal Partner Dee Haslam, led a "From Firsts To The Future" panel discussion with young women about breaking into careers in professional football. Hamp and her husband, Steve, are active in numerous community and charity organizations in the Detroit area.

USA Football stands among U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee members as a leading national governing body of sport in coach certification and education. The organization empowers moms, dads, and other committed volunteers coaching our children, who have completed more than 700,000 USA Football Coach Certifications since 2012 across all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and 10 foreign countries on four continents.

Recognized as a sports thought-leader, USA Football created youth football recommendations for smarter and safer play in 2021 based in its Football Development Model. USA Football's recommendations for youth play are supported by the American College for Sports Medicine, the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine, the National Athletic Trainers' Association, National Youth Sports Health & Safety Institute, and the Sports Neuropsychology Society.

USA Football's Board of Directors

·       General Peter W. Chiarelli, US Army (Retired), Chairman

·       Todd Berry, American Football Coaches Association

·       Mike Golic, Westwood One Radio

·       Roger Goodell*, National Football League

·       Sheila Hamp, Detroit Lions

·       Eric Holliday^, U.S. National Football Team Athlete

·       Oliver Luck, Private Investor

·       Kelly Mehrtens, The Trust powered by the NFL Players Association

·       Mark Murphy, Green Bay Packers

·       Dr. Karissa Niehoff, National Federation of State High School Associations

·       Elizabeth Okey^, Wintrust Financial Corporation

·       Dr. Allen Sills, National Football League

·       Brad Smithey^, Victoria (Texas) West High School

·       Pete Ward, Indianapolis Colts

·       Kevin Warren, Big Ten Conference

·       Rachel Worsham^, Falls Church (Va.) George C. Marshall High School

*Ex Officio Member

^U.S. National Team Alumni

Related Content

news

Lions re-sign LB Josh Woods

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have re-signed LB Josh Woods.
news

Lions re-sign FB Jason Cabinda to contract extension through 2023 season

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have re-signed FB Jason Cabinda to a contract extension through the 2023 season.
news

Lions promote Ben Johnson to offensive coordinator

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that Ben Johnson has been named the team's offensive coordinator.
news

Lions and Jets named coaching staffs for 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl

The Reese's Senior Bowl today announced that NFL Football Operations has assigned the Detroit Lions and New York Jets as the coaching staffs for the 73rd annual Reese's Senior Bowl.
news

Lions announce 2022 Inspire Change grantees

The Detroit Lions announced today a list of grantees for 2022 who will receive funding generated by the team's social justice initiative, Detroit Lions Inspire Change.
news

Jason Cabinda named Lions nominee for 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

The Detroit Lions announced today FB Jason Cabinda as the team's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award presented by Nationwide.
news

Josh Lucas named the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Year

The Detroit Lions have named Josh Lucas of Chelsea High School the 2021 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year.
news

Lions fans should expect additional traffic on Thanksgiving Day

The Detroit Lions are strongly encouraging fans to arrive early for the team's Thanksgiving Day Classic against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 25 to avoid heavy traffic.
news

Thanksgiving Day Classic to feature performances by Big Sean and NE-YO

The Detroit Lions announced today that the Thanksgiving Day Classic will feature a halftime performance by multi-platinum artist Big Sean. Multi-Grammy award-winning singer NE-YO will perform the national anthem.
news

Tom Marchese named High School Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Tom Marchese of Vicksburg High School the week nine recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Lions Legend Mike Lucci passes away at age 81

Former Lions LB Mike Lucci, who played for the Lions for nine seasons (1965-73), passed away at the age of 81, the Lucci family confirmed today.
Advertising