USA Football adds Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp to its board of directors

INDIANAPOLIS – USA Football, the sport's national governing body and a member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, announced today that Principal Owner and Chair of the Detroit Lions Sheila Hamp has been named to its board of directors.

USA Football's board of directors is comprised of leaders in education, medicine, and athletics. Board members guide and help the independent non-profit establish important standards and programs to advance, unify and grow the sport for the good of youth, high school, and adult amateur players.

"I am thrilled to join USA Football's board of directors," said Hamp. "USA Football's mission of growing and expanding the game of football directly aligns with what we are doing at the Detroit Lions. This game has been an important part of my life and I am excited to work with USA Football to ensure it is a vehicle that teaches the importance of physical fitness, teamwork and community to future generations."

"We are pleased to have Sheila join our USA Football family as a board member," USA Football CEO & Executive Director Scott Hallenbeck said. "Her leadership, wisdom, and experience across football will benefit the athletes and families we serve nationwide."

Hamp succeeded her mother, Martha Firestone Ford, as Principal Owner and Chair of the Detroit Lions in June 2020, and is credited for forward-thinking to advance the organization's culture and continued impact in the community. In February 2021, Hamp participated in the NFL's Women's Careers In Football Forum, where she, along with Cleveland Browns Managing and Principal Partner Dee Haslam, led a "From Firsts To The Future" panel discussion with young women about breaking into careers in professional football. Hamp and her husband, Steve, are active in numerous community and charity organizations in the Detroit area.

USA Football stands among U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee members as a leading national governing body of sport in coach certification and education. The organization empowers moms, dads, and other committed volunteers coaching our children, who have completed more than 700,000 USA Football Coach Certifications since 2012 across all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and 10 foreign countries on four continents.

Recognized as a sports thought-leader, USA Football created youth football recommendations for smarter and safer play in 2021 based in its Football Development Model. USA Football's recommendations for youth play are supported by the American College for Sports Medicine, the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine, the National Athletic Trainers' Association, National Youth Sports Health & Safety Institute, and the Sports Neuropsychology Society.

USA Football's Board of Directors

· General Peter W. Chiarelli, US Army (Retired), Chairman

· Todd Berry, American Football Coaches Association

· Mike Golic, Westwood One Radio

· Roger Goodell*, National Football League

· Sheila Hamp, Detroit Lions

· Eric Holliday^, U.S. National Football Team Athlete

· Oliver Luck, Private Investor

· Kelly Mehrtens, The Trust powered by the NFL Players Association

· Mark Murphy, Green Bay Packers

· Dr. Karissa Niehoff, National Federation of State High School Associations

· Elizabeth Okey^, Wintrust Financial Corporation

· Dr. Allen Sills, National Football League

· Brad Smithey^, Victoria (Texas) West High School

· Pete Ward, Indianapolis Colts

· Kevin Warren, Big Ten Conference

· Rachel Worsham^, Falls Church (Va.) George C. Marshall High School

*Ex Officio Member