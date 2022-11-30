Tyrone Spencer of Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. High School named the 2022 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year

High School Football Coach of the Week/Year Program

Each week throughout the 2022 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, is recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. Each Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week during the regular season received a $1,000 donation to his school's football program.

For his 2022 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year award, Spencer was selected by a panel of high school football media members—Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, 96.1 FM- The Game, Fox 17/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (CatchMark SportsNet) and one vote from the public online voting at DetroitLions.com. Spencer will receive a $3,000 donation to his school's football program and will be honored as the Detroit Lions nominee for the Don Shula NFL High School Football Coach of the Year.

Concluding its' 26th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week/Year program awarded $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, while the overall program has awarded $491,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan.

All-Time Coach of the Year recipients: