Tyrone Spencer named High School Coach of the Week

Spencer, a 2003 King graduate, is in his 6th season as head coach at Martin Luther King, having spent the prior five years as an assistant. He also spent time as a student assistant at Wayne State in 2007 and as the JV head coach at Ferndale in 2009. Spencer led the Crusaders to the Division 2 State Championship in 2016, the Division 3 State Championship in 2018 and the Division 2 state runner-up in 2019. Spencer's career record is 59-14 (80.8%).

Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Tyrone Spencer and King athletic director Barry Cannon to talk about football rivalries and powerhouse football programs. Spencer was also informed of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.DetroitLions.com/coachoftheweek.

High School Football Coach of the Week Program

Each week throughout the 2021 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members—Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, ESPN 96.1 FM-Fox 17/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (CatchMark SportsNet).

This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions and the NFL Foundation.

Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2021 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.