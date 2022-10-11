Tim Rogers of Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #7

Detroit, MI — The Detroit Lions have named Tim Rogers of Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central High School the week seven recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. Rogers' Rangers won their 7th in a row by beating Ottawa-Kent Conference-White Division opponent Greenville 36-0 to move to 7-0 on the season. Forest Hills Central is currently ranked No. 3 in Division 2. This Friday, October 14, the Rangers host the 3-4 Grand Rapids Christian Eagles in Forest Hills Central's annual Homecoming game.
Rogers is currently in his 11th season as head coach at Forest Hills Central. Prior to this, he spent 3 years as head coach at Grand Rapids Catholic Central and has held college coaching jobs at Kalamazoo College, Cornell and DePauw (Ind.). Rogers has a career record of 85-54 (61.1 %) and an overall record of 68-39 (63.5%) at Forest Hills Central. This season will be the 7h season in a row Forest Hills Central has made the MHSAA state playoffs. Rogers is 55-16 (77.5%) during this time leading the Rangers to a state semi-finals appearance in 2017.
Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Rogers to talk about this season's Rangers football team, the tradition of Homecoming and high school football in West Michigan. Rogers was also informed of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.detroitlions.com/football-education/coach-of-the-week.
High School Football Coach of the Week Program
Each week throughout the 2022 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members — Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, 96.1 FM- The Game, Fox 17/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (CatchMark SportsNet).
This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions and the NFL Foundation.
Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2022 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $2,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Currently in its' 26th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $479,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Director of Football Education, at chris.fritzsching@lions.nfl.net.