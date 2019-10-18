THE DAILY DRIVE: What's in a number? Lions explain why they picked their jersey

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
October 18, 2019
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
October 18, 2019
Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
October 18, 2019
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
October 17, 2019
Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
October 17, 2019
Amy Huschka – Detroit Free Press
October 17, 2019
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
October 17, 2019
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
October 17, 2019
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
October 17, 2019
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
October 17, 2019
Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
October 17, 2019
Benjamin Raven – Mlive.com
October 17, 2019
Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
October 17, 2019
Benjamin Raven – Mlive.com
October 17, 2019
Benjamin Raven – Mlive.com
October 17, 2019
Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
October 17, 2019
Benjamin Raven – Mlive.com
October 17, 2019
Staff – ESPN.com
October 17, 2019
Sheil Kapadia – The Athletic
October 17, 2010
(subscription required)
Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket
October 17, 2019
Larry Lage – The Associated Press
October 17, 2019
Gregg Rosenthal – NFL.com
October 17, 2019
Staff – NFL.com
October 17, 2019
How NFL’s Officiating Issues, on Display in Packers-Lions, Drove Discussion at the Fall League Meeting
October 17, 2019
Albert Breer – The MMQB
Week 7 Opponent Clips - Minnesota Vikings
Paul Hodowanic – Pioneer Press
October 18, 2019
John Shipley – Pioneer Press
October 18, 2019
John Shipley – Pioneer Press
October 18, 2019
Nick Ferraro – Pioneer Press
October 18, 2019
Ben Goessling – Star Tribune
October 18, 2019
Andrew Krammer – Star Tribune
October 18, 2019
Sid Hartman – Star Tribune
October 18, 2019
Mark Craig – Star Tribune
October 18, 2019
Matthew Coller – SKOR North
October 18, 2019
Judd Zulgad – SKOR North
October 18, 2019
Chad Graff – The Athletic
October 18, 2019
(subscription required)
By Courtney Cronin – ESPN.com
October 18, 2019
Will Ragatz – Maven Media
October 18, 2019
Eric Smith – Vikings.com
October 18, 2019
Chris Corso – Vikings.com
October 18, 2019
Chris Corso – Vikings.com
October 18, 2019
Eric Smith – Vikings.com
October 18, 2019
Lindsey Young – Vikings.com
October 18, 2019
Lindsey Young – Vikings.com
October 18, 2019