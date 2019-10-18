The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: What's in a number? Lions explain why they picked their jersey

Oct 18, 2019 at 10:18 AM

What's in a number? Detroit Lions explain why they picked their jersey

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 18, 2019

What's at stake in Detroit Lions' CB competition: Bragging rights, Best Buy gift cards

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 18, 2019

Lions’ Kerryon Johnson acknowledges mistakes heading into critical game

Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

October 18, 2019

Detroit Lions claim RB Tra Carson off waivers from Packers, cut Paul Perkins

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 17, 2019

Detroit Lions' Don Muhlbach now top 100 of games played, still not taking it for granted

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

October 17, 2019

Billboards take aim at referees in Detroit Lions-Green Bay Packers game

Amy Huschka – Detroit Free Press

October 17, 2019

Detroit Lions rookie Austin Bryant, injured, but 'when my time comes, I’ll be ready'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 17, 2019

Lions' Taylor Decker rounding into form after sluggish start to season

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 17, 2019

Lions claim running back Tra Carson off waivers, cut Paul Perkins

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 17, 2019

Lions mailbag: Red zone or dead zone? Dissecting Detroit's struggles inside the 20

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 17, 2019

Add it to the list: Officials missed Packers punt hitting camera wire

Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

October 17, 2019

Detroit Lions waive RB Paul Perkins, awarded RB Tra Carson from Packers

Benjamin Raven – Mlive.com

October 17, 2019

Matthew Stafford is playing well, but nobody comes after him quite like Minnesota

Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

October 17, 2019

Billboards featuring referee wearing cheesehead pop up in Detroit after Lions-Packers game

Benjamin Raven – Mlive.com

October 17, 2019

Looking ahead: Vikings bring one of best rushing attacks, most well-rounded defenses to Detroit

Benjamin Raven – Mlive.com

October 17, 2019

Lions’ Don Muhlbach moves into top 100 on NFL’s all-time games played list

Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

October 17, 2019

Lions’ Jamal Agnew turned burners on in short distance for one of fastest runs in NFL last week

Benjamin Raven – Mlive.com

October 17, 2019

How NFL players spent early-season byes: Wedding planning, hockey and more

Staff – ESPN.com

October 17, 2019

Week 7 NFL picks against the spread

Sheil Kapadia – The Athletic

October 17, 2010

(subscription required)

Despite Concussion, Hockenson Says He Won't Stop Hurdling Defenders

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

October 17, 2019

Lions like quick turnaround to face Vikings after tough loss

Larry Lage – The Associated Press

October 17, 2019

NFL Week 7 game picks: Ravens top 'Hawks; Dallas edges Philly

Gregg Rosenthal – NFL.com

October 17, 2019

QB Index, Week 7: Russell Wilson alone at No. 1; Tom Brady falls

Staff – NFL.com

October 17, 2019

How NFL’s Officiating Issues, on Display in Packers-Lions, Drove Discussion at the Fall League Meeting

October 17, 2019

Albert Breer – The MMQB

Week 7 Opponent Clips - Minnesota Vikings

Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph has become a good blocker, though not by choice

Paul Hodowanic – Pioneer Press

October 18, 2019

Vikings players on board with California law allowing college athletes to trade on image

John Shipley – Pioneer Press

October 18, 2019

Lions’ pass protection has improved, but they haven’t faced the Vikings yet

John Shipley – Pioneer Press

October 18, 2019

Vikings owners set to build first apartments at Eagan campus

Nick Ferraro – Pioneer Press

October 18, 2019

Vikings expect Lions to try clamping down on Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen

Ben Goessling – Star Tribune

October 18, 2019

Vikings tackle Riley Reiff expected to play against the Lions on Sunday

Andrew Krammer – Star Tribune

October 18, 2019

Dakota Dozier finds Vikings to his liking

Sid Hartman – Star Tribune

October 18, 2019

Culture of NFL officiating is the problem, ex-official says

Mark Craig – Star Tribune

October 18, 2019

Do the Lions have a good defense?

Matthew Coller – SKOR North

October 18, 2019

Zulgad: Happy Days: Does Vikings’ two-game winning streak mean all is well?

Judd Zulgad – SKOR North

October 18, 2019

Keep overlooking Eric Kendricks if you want — the Vikings LB kind of loves it

Chad Graff – The Athletic

October 18, 2019

(subscription required)

Vikings' Kyle Rudolph still productive even if he's not catching TDs

By Courtney Cronin – ESPN.com

October 18, 2019

Vikings Hoping to Continue Success Against Matthew Stafford

Will Ragatz – Maven Media

October 18, 2019

NOTEBOOK: Vikings Expect Early Aggressiveness by Lions Offense

Eric Smith – Vikings.com

October 18, 2019

Thursday's Injury Report Ahead of Vikings-Lions

Chris Corso – Vikings.com

October 18, 2019

NFL Expert Picks: Experts Split on Vikings-Lions

Chris Corso – Vikings.com

October 18, 2019

Lunchbreak: Explosive Plays by Thielen & Diggs on the Rise

Eric Smith – Vikings.com

October 18, 2019

NFL 100 Series: Top 10 Vikings Moments Against Lions

Lindsey Young – Vikings.com

October 18, 2019

What’d They Say: Stafford Explains How Vikings ‘Make Life Tough’ on Offenses

Lindsey Young – Vikings.com

October 18, 2019

