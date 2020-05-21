Presented by

Thursday, May 21, 2020 09:40 AM

THE DAILY DRIVE: 'Uncle Danny' Amendola's offseason training includes workouts with Lions' Stafford, Golladay

Detroit Lions' Trey Flowers explains why he has no hesitation to return once NFL gives OK

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

May 21, 2020

Big-state governors have it right: We crave sports to feed our souls

Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

May 21, 2020

Ranking 2020 NFL offseasons from worst to first: Barnwell on the Bucs, Browns, Broncos, Cowboys, more

Bill Barnwell – ESPN.com

May 21, 2020 

Detroit Lions' Danny Amendola: Sky's the limit for Kenny Golladay; WRs think big for 2020

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

May 20, 2020

Detroit Lions' Matt Patricia not worried about D'Andre Swift, Kerryon Johnson battle

Evan Petzold – Detroit Free Press

May 20, 2020

Niyo: It's Matt Patricia team, but do Lions really have his back?

John Niyo – The Detroit News

May 20, 2020

'Uncle Danny' Amendola's offseason training includes workouts with Lions' Stafford, Golladay

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

May 20, 2020

Lions’ Trey Flowers looks to pick up where he left off despite another restricted offseason

Ben Raven – MLive.com

May 20, 2020

Lions’ Danny Amendola working out with Kenny Golladay, Matthew Stafford ... and Baker Mayfield

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

May 20, 2020

Danny Amendola, Trey Flowers laud Matt Patricia's tone, tactics as Lions move past departures

Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

May 20, 2020

Lions mailbag: The run game’s outlook, Jeff Okudah hype and roster battles (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

May 20, 2020

Amendola, Golladay On Mission To Bring Playoff Game To Ford Field

Will Burchfield – 97.1 the Ticket

May 20, 2020

Schefter Says NFL '100 Percent Determined' To Play Full Season

Will Burchfield – 97.1 the Ticket

May 20, 2020

Lions One Of Three Teams Shut Out In Top 100 Players List

Staff – 97.1 the Ticket

May 20, 2020

NFL teams begin process of reopening club facilities

Staff – NFL.com

May 20, 2020

