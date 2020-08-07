daily-drive-test

Friday, Aug 07, 2020 09:47 AM

THE DAILY DRIVE: This Detroit Lions OT has mastered staying home during pandemic

Ex-Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell: Bob Quinn wanted to fire me in 2016

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 7, 2020

Detroit Lions' Taylor Decker still waiting for contract extension: Here's the latest

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 6, 2020

Detroit Lions' Jamie Collins: Opt-outs 'still going to be a problem' after deadline

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 6, 2020

This Detroit Lions OT has mastered staying home during pandemic

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 6, 2020

New Lions LB Jamie Collins never considered opting out: 'For me, it's just deal with it'

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 6, 2020

Lions' Taylor Decker focuses on his play, not new contract, in 'uncharted territory' of 2020

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 6, 2020

Lions’ Jamie Collins on bond with Jarrad Davis: If we’re not tight. We can’t get everybody else tight.

Ben Raven – MLive.com

August 6, 2020

The Lions haven’t offered new contract terms to OT Taylor Decker

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 6, 2020

Jim Caldwell says he's 'feeling great' after health scare led him to step away from Dolphins

Michael Rothstein – ESPN

August 6, 2020

How the opt-out window impacted the Lions, and what’s next as practices loom (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

August 6, 2020

‘More Important Things’ Pause Decker’s Contract Talks With Lions

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

August 6, 2020

