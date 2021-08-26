The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: They call him 'Netflix,' now Detroit Lions RB Craig Reynolds chasing Hollywood ending

Aug 26, 2021 at 10:49 AM

Here's who's fighting for the Detroit Lions' most open position: No. 5 wide receiver (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 26, 2021

Detroit Lions expect WR Tyrell Williams dealing with minor groin injury: 'Just being smart'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 25, 2021

Detroit Lions observations: Training camp ends how it began - with a fight (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 25, 2021

They call him 'Netflix,' now Detroit Lions RB Craig Reynolds chasing Hollywood ending

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 25, 2021

Lions camp observations: Goff, Hockenson bond, others brawl in last open practice (Subscription Required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 25, 2021

Undersized LB Tavante Beckett giving Lions something to think about

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 25, 2021

Wednesday's NFL: Ex-Lions TE Luke Willson retires after re-signing with Seahawks

Associated Press – The Detroit News

August 25, 2021

Several Detroit Lions players brawl on final day of training camp

Kyle Meinke – MLive

August 25, 2021

Detroit Lions to use preseason finale to take long look at running back depth

Benjamin Raven – MLive

August 25, 2021

Lions No. 1 receiver Tyrell Williams (groin) expected to be ready for Week 1

Kyle Meinke – MLive

August 25, 2021

Receiver job remains up for grabs heading into Lions' preseason finale against Colts

Kyle Meinke – MLive

August 25, 2021

Lions observations: One last look at Jared Goff and D'Andre Swift as sluggish day turns scrappy (Subscription Required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

August 25, 2021

One day following Derrick Barnes' every move at Lions training camp (Subscription Required)

Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

August 25, 2021

Three overlooked Lions exceeding Campbell's expectations

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

August 25, 2021

'Tired, sweaty and mad:' Lions brawl in late-summer heat

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

August 25, 2021

Detroit Lions training camp observations: Camp closes with a scrum

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

August 25, 2021

It appears Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts will rest most starters in preseason finale

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

August 25, 2021

Lions expect Tyrell Williams to be ready for Week 1 vs. 49ers

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports

August 25, 2021

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Latest on injured Detroit Lions D'Andre Swift, Michael Brockers, Da'Shawn Hand

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions TE T.J. Hockenson expected to be ready by Week 1 despite injury

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions' Godwin Igwebuike after position switch: God told me I'd be a RB

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Seven Lions to watch in their second preseason game vs. Steelers

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions LS Scott Daly has big shoes to fill replacing Don Muhlbach: 'I know I can do this'

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Levi Onwuzurike 'back to normal' after injury, ready for preseason debut

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions teammates, both current and former, pay tribute to Don Muhlbach

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions WR Tom Kennedy looking to make most of increased looks in third camp with team

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions vs. Bills: Top 5 PFF-graded players on offense, defense

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions vs. Bills: 7 players to watch in preseason opener

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Dan Campbell says preseason will play significant role in roster battles

Advertising