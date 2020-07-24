daily-drive-test

Friday, Jul 24, 2020 09:27 AM

THE DAILY DRIVE: Stafford dubbed 'darkhorse candidate for MVP'

Detroit Lions move rookie reporting date, coronavirus testing to next week

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

July 23, 2020

Detroit Lions suspend 2021 season ticket payments, await decision on 2020 capacity limits

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

July 23, 2020

Lions kicker Matt Prater has a chance to win Detroit a free round of beer

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

July 23, 2020

Lions delay rookies, will have full roster report next week

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

July 23, 2020

Matt Prater’s mighty leg could win Detroiters free beer in bet with Broncos kicker

Ben Raven – MLive.com

July 23, 2020

Detroit Lions training camp preview: Offensive line headed for difficult shakeup (subscription required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

July 23, 2020

Season's impact on future salary caps central to NFL talks, sources say; NFLPA reps to talk Friday

Dan Graziano – ESPN

July 23, 2020

Washington NFL team to use 'Washington Football Team' for 2020 season

Adam Schefter – ESPN

July 23, 2020

Matthew Stafford Dubbed 'Darkhorse Candidate For MVP'

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

July 23, 2020

NFL not expected to require players to wear face shields

Nick Shook – NFL.com

July 23, 2020

Team virtual work could continue indefinitely if no deal between NFL, NFLPA

Staff – NFL.com

July 23, 2020

