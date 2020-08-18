daily-drive-test

THE DAILY DRIVE: Only one Lions rookie took starters reps in first padded practice, and it's not who you think

Aug 18, 2020 at 10:09 AM

Lions' TJ Hockenson optimistic after training with college teammate/All-Pro George Kittle

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

August 18, 2020

Niyo: Lions' Kenny Golladay banks on big season for deserved payday (subscription required)

John Niyo – The Detroit News

August 18, 2020

Detroit Lions' new mantra shows team's commitment to winning close games

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 17, 2020

Only one Lions rookie took starters reps in first padded practice, and it's not who you think

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 17, 2020

Detroit Lions training camp observations: Jeff Okudah has a welcome-to-the-NFL moment

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 17, 2020

Lions' Kenny Golladay 'excited' about Detroit's offense, confident he'll get a new contract

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 17, 2020

'Have fun with it': Lions' T.J. Hockenson looking forward despite lingering ankle concerns

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 17, 2020

Lions' Kenny Golladay, T.J. Hockenson confirm positive COVID-19 tests

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 17, 2020

Lions' Kenny Golladay hopeful to have new contract before start of season

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 17, 2020

Lions camp observations: Reeves-Maybin among standouts; ​​​​​​​Okudah works with second team (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 17, 2020

Lions add free-agent running back Jonathan Williams

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 17, 2020

Lions sharpen focus on improving in 'dagger time'

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 17, 2020

Kenny Golladay shakes off COVID-19 symptoms, stars on Day 1

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 17, 2020

Observations: Jeff Okudah works with Lions’ backups on first day of padded practice (subscription required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 17, 2020

Kenny Golladay contract talks remain quiet with Lions, although there is hope for new deal

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 17, 2020

Detroit Lions hope to improve in ‘dagger time’ after nightmarish year finishing games

Ben Raven – MLive.com

August 17, 2020

T.J. Hockenson still notices ankle but claims to be 100% as Detroit Lions start practice

Ben Raven – MLive.com

August 17, 2020

Detroit Lions sign ex-Colts RB Jonathan Williams, waive Wes Hills

Ben Raven – MLive.com

August 17, 2020

10 players not named Matthew Stafford to watch as the Lions finally start padded practices (subscription required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 17, 2020

Twenty observations from the opening day of Lions training camp (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

August 17, 2020

Golladay Hopeful For New Deal Before Start Of Season: 'I Want To Be Here'

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

August 17, 2020

Golladay wants to stay with Lions, hopeful for new deal soon

Larry Lage – Associated Press

August 17, 2020

VIDEO: Detroit Lions begin training camp with under 4 weeks to prepare for opener vs. Chicago Bears

Staff – Click On Detroit

August 17, 2020

