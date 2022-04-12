The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: NFL mock draft roundup: Focus mostly shifts to Kayvon Thibodeaux, Travon Walker for Detroit Lions

Apr 12, 2022 at 10:39 AM

Michigan football's Andrew Stueber talks NFL journey, Detroit Lions local prospect day (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 12, 2022

Detroit Lions P Jack Fox signs ERFA tender, eyes long-term deal this summer

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 11, 2022

Detroit Lions haven’t decided where to play Will Harris next season (subscription required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive

April 11, 2022

NFL mock draft roundup: Focus mostly shifts to Kayvon Thibodeaux, Travon Walker for Detroit Lions

Benjamin Raven – MLive

April 11, 2022

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, April 11

Staff – NFL.com

April 11, 2022

Liberty coach Hugh Freeze omits Detroit Lions from list of teams researching Malik Willis

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 11, 2022

Exploring the role of a ‘cafety’: Why the Lions shouldn’t limit Will Harris to a single position

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

April 11, 2022

Tuesday open thread: Which 2023 Detroit Lions free agents should be priority re-signings?

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 11, 2022

Nathaniel Hackett Is Ready to Build Something New With Russell Wilson and the Broncos

Albert Breer – MMQB

April 11, 2022

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Dan Campbell hints that Detroit Lions 'don't care' about positional value with No. 2 pick

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Campbell says Lions want 'Day 1 starter' with No. 2 pick, 'no matter' the value

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Redrafting the Detroit Lions' 2021 class: Penei Sewell remains too good a fit to pass at Pick 7

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: ESPN's Todd McShay gets Detroit Lions a disruptor, quarterback and safety in 2-round mock draft

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions 7-round NFL mock draft: Edge addressed at No. 2, but is it QB or bust at end of Round 1?

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: NFL's 4th down evolution about more than analytics: 'You want your players to be fearless'

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Add ESPN's Todd McShay's name to those doubting chances Detroit Lions go quarterback at Pick 2

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: ESPN's latest mock draft has Detroit Lions with slight surprise at top, quarterback to end Day 1

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions have trade dialogue regarding No. 2 pick, willing to deal it before draft night

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Ravens' John Harbaugh: Torn Achilles is 'not going to affect' U-M's David Ojabo too much

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Davis excited for return to Detroit with a new beginning: 'It just feels right'

Advertising