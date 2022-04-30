The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: New Lions S Kerby Joseph felt family-like connection with staff during pre-draft process

Apr 30, 2022 at 11:12 AM

Day 3 NFL draft fits for Detroit Lions: Sam Howell, Damone Clark may be worth the wait (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 30, 2022

Detroit Lions didn't need to gamble on QB in NFL draft. Defense picks on Day 2 were smart (subscription required)

Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

April 30, 2022

Why are Detroit Lions afraid to draft a QB? Brad Holmes missed chance to make a splash (subscription required)

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

April 30, 2022

Niyo: When it comes to drafting a QB, NFL teams — Lions included — are calling an audible (subscription required)

John Niyo – Detroit News

April 30, 2022

Ten prospects to watch as Detroit Lions head to Day 3 of the NFL Draft (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

April 30, 2022

After historic investment, the honeymoon is over for the Detroit Lions defense (subscription required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive

April 30, 2022

New Lions S Kerby Joseph felt family-like connection with staff during pre-draft process

Benjamin Raven – MLive

April 30, 2022

What do the Lions want in their draft picks? Talent, but also a personality fit (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

April 30, 2022

NFL Draft best available players for Detroit Lions: Coby Bryant, Sam Howell (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

April 30, 2022

Detroit Lions select Illinois safety Kerby Joseph in third round of 2022 NFL draft

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 29, 2022

Detroit Lions' Kerby Joseph ranked No. 1 by PFF experts: 'He went off'

Tony Garcia – Detroit Free Press

April 29, 2022

Detroit Lions select Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal in second round of NFL draft

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 29, 2022

Why new Detroit Lions DE Josh Paschal is 'a guy that can change locker rooms'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 29, 2022

Detroit Lions NFL draft pick Josh Paschal: From surviving cancer to dentist commercials

Tony Garcia – Detroit Free Press

April 29, 2022

Experts like Detroit Lions' NFL draft pick Josh Paschal; 'a 10-year player in this league'

Tony Garcia – Detroit Free Press

April 29, 2022

Detroit Lions' Jameson Williams, Aidan Hutchinson ready to 'change the culture'

Tony Garcia – Detroit Free Press

April 29, 2022

How new Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson celebrated No. 2 pick: 'It's great to be home' (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 29, 2022

Jameson Williams, Aidan Hutchinson out to turn Detroit Lions around: 'Go big or go home' (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 29, 2022

Instant grade for Detroit Lions 3rd-round pick Kerby Joseph: Production at position of need (subscription required)

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

April 29, 2022

Instant grade for Detroit Lions second-round pick Josh Paschal, who can help pass rush (subscription required)

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

April 29, 2022

Detroit Lions add 'versatile' Kentucky D-lineman Joshua Paschal in 2nd round of NFL Draft

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

April 29, 2022

Lions add a safety in third round of NFL Draft, select Illinois' Kerby Joseph

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

April 29, 2022

New receiver Jameson Williams should satisfy Lions' need for speed (subscription required)

James Hawkins – Detroit News

April 29, 2022

Aidan Hutchinson 'shooting for the stars' in helping with Lions' turnaround (subscription required)

Angelique S. Chengelis – Detroit News

April 29, 2022

Report: Lions made an offer for Deebo Samuel prior to drafting Jameson Williams

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

April 29, 2022

'I'm gonna give my all': Lions take Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson with No. 2 pick in NFL Draft

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

April 29, 2022

2022 NFL draft: Detroit Lions take Illinois safety Kerby Joseph in third round

Benjamin Raven – MLive

April 29, 2022

2022 NFL draft: The Detroit Lions knew this was a bad quarterback class

Kyle Meinke – MLive

April 29, 2022

2022 NFL draft: Detroit Lions select Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal in second round

Kyle Meinke – MLive

April 29, 2022

New Lions edge defender Josh Paschal survived cancer while starring at Kentucky

Benjamin Raven – MLive

April 29, 2022

5 things to know about Detroit Lions second-round pick Josh Paschal

Kyle Austin – MLive

April 29, 2022

5 things to know about Detroit Lions third-round pick Kerby Joseph

Kyle Austin – MLive

April 29, 2022

2022 NFL draft: Green Bay Packers draft big WR Christian Watson after trade with Vikings

Benjamin Raven – MLive

April 29, 2022

Lions WR Jameson Williams: I could run the fastest 40-yard dash ever

Kyle Meinke – MLive

April 29, 2022

Report: Detroit Lions had trade ‘offer on the table’ for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel (subscription required)

Benjamin Raven – MLive

April 29, 2022

No. 2 pick Aidan Hutchinson says 'not a ton of great memories' growing up as a Lions fan, but is looking forward to getting the 'ball rolling' for Detroit

Eric Woodyard – ESPN.com

April 29, 2022

Detroit Lions NFL draft picks 2022: Analysis for every selection

Eric Woodyard – ESPN.com

April 29, 2022

Lions draft Kerby Joseph: Safety knows how to track the ball, thanks to receiver stint (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

April 29, 2022

Lions draft Josh Paschal: Another high-character presence for defensive front (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

April 29, 2022

Holmes, Lions didn't think twice on Jameson Williams: "Let's go get him"

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

April 29, 2022

Pat Caputo: typical Lions’ logic on first day of NFL Draft

Pat Caputo – 97.1 The Ticket

April 29, 2022

Detroit adds Kentucky’s Josh Paschal, Illinois’ Kerby Joseph

Larry Lage – Associated Press

April 29, 2022

Roster impact of the Detroit Lions selecting S Kerby Joseph

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

April 29, 2022

Roster impact of the Detroit Lions selecting DL Josh Paschal

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

April 29, 2022

Instant analysis of the Detroit Lions’ second-round selection of Joshua Paschal

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 29, 2022

Instant analysis on the Detroit Lions’ selection of Kerby Joseph

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 29, 2022

Lions WR Jameson Williams believes he ‘should’ be healthy by training camp

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 29, 2022

Lions draft Kerby Joseph with the 97th overall pick

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network

April 29, 2022

Lions selecting Joshua Paschal is a shocker

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network

April 29, 2022

Bold and Beautiful: Lions trading up for Jameson Williams was genius

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network

April 29, 2022

