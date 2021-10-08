The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions trying to keep wide receivers more involved after better showing last week

Oct 08, 2021 at 09:52 AM

Jerry Jacobs to see expanded role, but Detroit Lions standing by embattled CB Bobby Price

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 7, 2021

Detroit Lions' Anthony Lynn: 'Right now, we're planning on going without' Penei Sewell

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 7, 2021

Detroit Lions linebacker Trey Flowers not discouraged by 'ugly side' of NFL

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 7, 2021

Lions by the numbers: Statistics that help tell Detroit's story after four games (Subscription Required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 7, 2021

Lions notebook: Anthony Lynn rues not riding 'hot hand' Jamaal Williams more in loss

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 7, 2021

Lions planning for playing without Sewell as rookie tests injured ankle at practice

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 7, 2021

Detroit Lions want to keep riding the hot hand out of the backfield, so long the scoreboard allows

Benjamin Raven – MLive

October 7, 2021

Detroit Lions trying to keep wide receivers more involved after better showing last week

Benjamin Raven – MLive

October 7, 2021

Detroit Lions planning to be without Penei Sewell against Vikings

Kyle Meinke – MLive

October 7, 2021

Looking ahead: Detroit's revolving secondary draws dangerous Vikings WRs Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson

Benjamin Raven – MLive

October 7, 2021

5 things to watch: Dan Campbell could become first Lions coach since Rod Marinelli to lose first 5 games

Kyle Meinke – MLive

October 7, 2021

Lions 'planning on going without' Sewell against Vikings

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

October 7, 2021

The Lions defense still isn't good. In three areas, it's drastically better.

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

October 7, 2021

Jamaal Williams has 'ninja instincts' the Lions need to use

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

October 7, 2021

Detroit Lions Week 5 injury report: T.J. Hockenson returns to practice, Penei Sewell still out

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

October 7, 2021

Mailbag: Is it possible we are being too pessimistic about the Lions?

Erik Schlitt and Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

October 7, 2021

