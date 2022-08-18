The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions TE Devin Funchess leaves joint practice with apparent shoulder injury; Halapoulivaati Vaitai OK

Aug 18, 2022 at 09:15 AM

Detroit Lions' D'Andre Swift aims for historic double 1,000-yard season; 'it can be done'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 18, 2022

'Hard Knocks' just revealed what could be a big problem with Detroit Lions' D’Andre Swift

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

August 18, 2022

Lions RB D'Andre Swift believes he can generate 1,000-1,000 season

Kevin Patra – NFL.com

August 18, 2022

Detroit Lions rookie Malcolm Rodriguez trending towards winning starting LB job

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 17, 2022

Detroit Lions observations: After first joint practice, time to pump brakes on 2022 season

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 17, 2022

Detroit Lions on 'Hard Knocks': Episode 2 goes behind the scenes of preseason heartbreak

Tony Garcia – Detroit Free Press

August 17, 2022

Lions' D'Andre Swift looking to join dual-1,000-yard club in 2022

Nolan Bianchi – Detroit News

August 17, 2022

Lions notes: Rookie Malcolm Rodriguez making case for starting linebacker role

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

August 17, 2022

Lions joint practice observations: Offense, defensive backs struggle; D-line shines

Nolan Bianchi and Justin Rogers – Detroit News

August 17, 2022

Observations: Detroit Lions worked over by Colts for much of Day 1

Kyle Meinke – MLive

August 17, 2022

Lions’ D’Andre Swift, fueled by Duce Staley’s tough love, sets 2022 goals sky high

Benjamin Raven – MLive

August 17, 2022

Lions rookie Malcolm Rodriguez turns red-hot training camp into starting spot against Colts

Kyle Meinke – MLive

August 17, 2022

Lions TE Devin Funchess leaves joint practice with apparent shoulder injury; Halapoulivaati Vaitai OK

Kyle Meinke – MLive

August 17, 2022

Lions observations: Malcolm Rodriguez rises, secondary falters vs. Colts

Colton Pouncy – The Athletic

August 17, 2022

Hard Knocks Highlights: Duce Staley wants greatness out of D'Andre Swift

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

August 17, 2022

Colts, Lions get physical on 1st day of joint practices

Michael Marot– Associated Press

August 17, 2022

Lions LB, 'Hard Knocks' favorite Malcolm Rodriguez taking first-team reps with defense

Coral Smith – NFL.com

August 17, 2022

Lions RB D’Andre Swift setting lofty goal with help from Duce Staley

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

August 17, 2022

Lions-Colts joint practice Day 1 observations: Offense rebounds after slow start

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

August 17, 2022

Detroit Lions TE Devin Funchess leaves practice with upper-body injury

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

August 17, 2022

Detroit Lions RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai avoids injury, returns to practice on Wednesday

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

August 17, 2022

