THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions ranked among the NFL's best special teams unit this season

Jan 14, 2021 at 08:40 AM

Analyzing the many Detroit Lions roster questions as the team rebuilds

Michael Rothstein – ESPN

January 14, 2021

Report: Detroit Lions bringing Titans OC Arthur Smith in second HC interview

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 13, 2021

Barry Sanders: Detroit Lions considering college coaches, Matthew Stafford plans to return

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 13, 2021

Detroit Lions ranked among the NFL's best special teams unit this season

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

January 13, 2021

Detroit Lions GM finalist Brad Holmes 'very much a young Ozzie Newsome'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 13, 2021

Titans OC Arthur Smith becomes first head coaching candidate to earn second interview with Lions

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

January 13, 2021

Brad Holmes, not Kevin Colbert, is the current favorite in Detroit

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

January 13, 2021

2021 NFL Draft: 5 quarterbacks who could make sense for the Detroit Lions

Ben Raven – MLive.com

January 13, 2021

UPDATE: Rams director of scouting Brad Holmes has second interview for Lions' GM position

Michael Rothstein – ESPN

January 13, 2021

Lions GM, coach search news: Wish list cut by one; Brad Holmes meets again (subscription required)

Chris Burke and Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

January 13, 2021

Who will be Lions coach, GM? Favorites, frontrunners and Darrell Bevell’s odds (subscription required)

Chris Burke and Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

January 13, 2021

Adrian Peterson ordered to pay $8.3 million over loan default (subscription required)

Dan Kaplan – The Athletic

January 13, 2021

Brad Holmes now 'the favorite' to become Lions' GM

Staff – 97.1 The Ticket

January 13, 2021

