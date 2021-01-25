THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions mock draft 1.0: How can Detroit replace Matthew Stafford?

Best trade fits for Matthew Stafford: Nine NFL destinations that make sense (subscription required)
Jeremy Fowler – ESPN.com
January 25, 2021
Albert Breer – The MMQB
January 25, 2021
FMIA: Ten For Tom —Brady Heading Back To Another Super Bowl, Bringing Buccaneers To Meet Chiefs In Tampa
Peter King – NBC Sports
January 25, 2021
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
January 24, 2021
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
January 24, 2021
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
January 24, 2021
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
January 24, 2021
Kyle Meinke – MLive.com
January 24, 2021
Kyle Meinke – MLive.com
January 24, 2021
Ben Raven – MLive.com
January 24, 2021
Lions mock draft 1.0: How can Detroit replace Matthew Stafford? (subscription required)
Chris Burke & Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic
January 24, 2021
John Healy – 97.1 The Ticket
January 24, 2021
Where will Matthew Stafford go? His opportunities look bright as he's set to leave years of Lions ineptitude
Dan Wetzel – Yahoo! Sports
January 23, 2021