The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions get good look at Georgia LBs Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker at pro day

Mar 17, 2022 at 09:31 AM

Why Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes is 'selective' in free agency; new contract for this CB? (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 17, 2022

Detroit Lions get good look at Georgia LBs Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker at pro day

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 16, 2022

Lions adding voidable years to DJ Chark's contract to maintain cap flexibility

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

March 16, 2022

Detroit Lions lower D.J. Chark’s immediate cap hit to $4 million by pushing dead money into next season

Kyle Meinke – MLive 

March 16, 2022

NFL teams submit 2 rule change proposals aimed at tweaking overtime

Benjamin Raven – MLive 

March 16, 2022

Catching up with all the Detroit Lions’ comings and goings heading into free agency signing period (subscription required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive 

March 16, 2022

Lions’ best remaining free-agent fits: O.J. Howard, P.J. Williams and 8 others to consider (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke – The Athletic 

March 16, 2022

Bills make it Von Miller-time in Buffalo; sign Howard, too

John Wawrow – Associated Press

March 16, 2022

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Wednesday, March 16

Staff – NFL.com 

March 16, 2022

Lions LB coach Kelvin Sheppard gets an up-close look at Georgia LBs during pro day drills

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit 

March 16, 2022

Detroit Lions offer statement on the release of Trey Flowers

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit 

March 16, 2022

Thursday open thread: Which Georgia LB do you want on the Lions?

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit 

March 16, 2022

2022 NFL Draft 7-round order: List of Detroit Lions 9 picks

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit 

March 16, 2022

DJ Chark will count just $4 million against Detroit Lions cap in 2022

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit 

March 16, 2022

Trey Flowers’ positive impact with Lions was off-field

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network 

March 16, 2022

Landing DJ Chark instead Allen Robinson is best for the Detroit Lions

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network 

March 16, 2022

