THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions film review: Breaking down rookie Penei Sewell's performance vs. Rams

Oct 27, 2021 at 11:02 AM

Detroit Lions film review: Living right, great execution helped in pulling off trick plays (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 27, 2021

It's only Week 8 of the NFL season, but these nine NFC teams and five AFC teams can forget about the playoffs

Jason La Canfora  – CBSSports.com

October 26, 2021

Seven Trades We'd Like to See Before the NFL Trade Deadline

Ben Solak – The Ringer

October 27, 2021

Mic'd-up Stafford stuns Onwuzurike, gets loves from D'Andre Swift

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

October 27, 2021

Victimized by long pass against LA Rams, Detroit Lions cut CB Daryl Worley

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 26, 2021

Mike Lucci, former Detroit Lions Pro Bowl LB, dies at 81 years old

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 26, 2021

NFL power rankings: One big lesson Detroit Lions can learn after 7 weeks of NFL season

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 26, 2021

Lions film review: Breaking down rookie Penei Sewell's performance vs. Rams (Subscription Required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 26, 2021

Lions release defensive back Daryl Worley

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 26, 2021

Mike Lucci, former Lions Pro Bowl linebacker, dies at 81

Staff – The Detroit News

October 26, 2021

Green: Lions great Mike Lucci was the team's spirit leader and as tough as they come (Subscription Required)

Jerry Green – The Detroit News

October 26, 2021

CB Daryl Worley cut by Detroit Lions after awful game against Rams

Kyle Meinke – MLive

October 26, 2021

Ask Kyle: Dan Campbell stands out as the best thing about rebuilding Lions

Kyle Meinke – MLive

October 26, 2021

Detroit Lions considered 3-point underdogs for Halloween game against Philadelphia Eagles

Benjamin Raven – MLive

October 26, 2021

NFC North roundup: Green Bay Packers in full control after sixth straight win in Week 7

Benjamin Raven – MLive

October 26, 2021

Former Detroit Lions Pro Bowl linebacker Mike Lucci dies at 81

Eric Woodyard – ESPN.com

October 26, 2021

Goff: Dan Campbell's Lions "as close a team as I've been a part of"

Will Burchfield – 97.1 the Ticket

October 26, 2021

Dan Campbell loved Penei Sewell taking no crap from Aaron Donald

Will Burchfield – 97.1 the Ticket

October 26, 2021

NFL Week 8 power rankings: Detroit Lions shoot up MMQB's list

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

October 26, 2021

Detroit Lions release cornerback Daryl Worley

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

October 26, 2021

Notes: 3 national outlets praise Dan Campbell's aggressive gameplan vs. Rams

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

October 26, 2021

